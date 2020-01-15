How to unlock the Vulpera Allied Race in World of Warcraft

The allied races feature that was introduced at the end of Legion and continued with the Battle for Azeroth expansion and has been one of the most positive features of this content set for World of Warcraft, allowing players to play as one of the allied races of each faction.

The Horde playerbase has been able to create a Mag’har Orc, Highmountain Tauren, Nightbourne or Zandalari Troll. With the latest 8.3.0 patch, Horde players now have the option to take a Vulpera, the fox type race that resides in the Voldun region of Zandalar. They are similar in size to Goblins, and like all of the allied races so far offer a unique set of racial abilities that are situationally helpful.

Their racial abilities include:

Bag of Tricks: Pull your chosen trick from the bag and use it on target enemy or ally. Enemies take damage, while allies are healed. 1.5-minute cooldown. Rummage Your Bag: Change the contents of your Bag of Tricks. 5-minute cooldown.



Make Camp: Make a camp at this location. Can only be used outdoors. Return to Camp: Return to your camp. 1-hour cooldown.



And their racial passives:

Alpaca Saddlebags: Increases the size of your backpack by 8 slots.

Fire Resistance: Reduces Fire damage taken by 1%.

Nose For Trouble: When you first take damage from an enemy, reduce that damage by 5% of your maximum health.

They are a cool race and can assume any class except for Paladin and Druid (to be a Death Knight, a pre-order to Shadowlands is required), but how do you unlock them? Well, like all of the other allied races, Vulpera requires a set of objectives to be completed in order to unlock them. These objectives include:

Have purchased the Battle for Azeroth expansion.

Completed the achievement “Secrets in the Sands”, which requires you to have completed the Vol'dun storyline

Gain Exalted reputation with the Voldunai

Complete a special questline with the Vulpera

The requirements for the objective are not too difficult, and most of the progress towards these goals can be completed by progressing through the story of the expansion. Extra reputation can be earned by completing daily quests with the Vulpera, with more on offer if they are the chosen emissary for the day, where you can complete four of their quests for an extra reputation boost.

Once the first three prerequisites have been met, the game will offer you the chance to meet with the Vulpera to complete a special mission that shows more about them as a race, similar to completing the other allied races.

After completion, the game will present you with the “Allied Races: Vulpera” achievement, and the Vulpera, along with their Hyena allied race mount, will now be unlocked and available to use!

Next page