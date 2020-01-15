How To Check Your Gaming Year Stats With the PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up

2019 was a huge year for gaming, with AAA and indie titles keeping us busy. But have you ever been curious to see just how much time you spend on these games? And more importantly, which ones you stuck with the most? Now there’s a way to find out.

Sony has launched a new website with the name PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up. Here, you can check all of your statistics over the previous year, including what games you played, how many hours you spent playing them, and how many Trophies you earned. It could just be you casually learning you really enjoyed Resident Evil 2; or it might remind you that you’re absolutely enjoying the heck out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, to the point that you barely take a night off. Any way you look at it, it provides a strong analysis on your playstyle.

So how can you track all these details? Here’s the breakdown on how you can see what PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up is all about.

Stop By the Official Site

You’ll need to visit the official PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up page, which you can find here. It’ll automatically refer you to a login page. Once you get there, enter the email address you used to register your PlayStation account, along with your password. You’ll then be referred back to your custom PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up site.

To see all the details, simply scroll down the page. They’ll pop up as you go along, starting with your Top Games and then breaking down into additional details. It’s fairly easy to navigate; and surprisingly detailed for a promotional site.

What Information Do You Get From PlayStation 2019 Wrap-Up?

The first thing you’ll see is how many games you played in the year, as well as your top three played titles. You’ll also be able to tell how many hours you invested in certain games. Check out the picture below to get a glimpse of what it looks like.

Next, you’ll see what your “Top Genre” is. This depends on what kind of games you played, narrowing down your favorite. So if you spent a lot of time playing Overwatch and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you’d obviously fit in the Shooter category. Did you toil away for hours with Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection and Mortal Kombat 11? Then Fighting may be your forte.

You’ll also see how many hours of gameplay you clocked in overall and how many days you played. You can also see how many hours you played locally in single and couch multiplayer, as well as time spent online. For those that have it, PlayStation VR hours are also included. (We played Beat Saber for that long? Wow.) And, for good measure, you’ll also get your “prime time” for playing. In my particular case, Sunday nights.

Trophies are up next, and you’ll see how many you earned over the course of the year. This tracks across all four types, including Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. That is, if you earned any Platinum. If you didn’t, hey, it’s never too late for a new New Year’s resolution.

Next up, you’ll learn how much money you saved with PlayStation Plus, and what game you played the most in the online service. The page will also tell you how many free PlayStation Plus games you downloaded over the course of the year.

The site then goes into the promotional side of things, talking about the games offered through the service, and offering an additional pitch for PlayStation Now and PlayStation Music. You can skip this part if you want.

Finally, there’s your 2019 title. In this case, with the hours I’ve logged through various titles over the past year, I easily earned the title of “Marksman.” Your mileage may vary.

Visit the site here and prepare to be wowed over your stats. And if they aren’t quite where they need to be, don’t worry. 2020 is going to be an even busier year.

