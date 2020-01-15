Here is a List of every TemTem we know is in-game right now

Temtem is a unique take on the monster-catching formula formally capitalized by Pokémon. Now, there's a new way to play it and you can play it alongside other friends while you adventure around the world. There are several different creatures to catch in this game, and you can customize your squad to provide you with the best approach to any encounter.

At this time, the developers have noted there are as many as 160 Temtem in the game. However, at this time, we can only confirm 86 of the available Temtem, their names, and their typing. We'll be adding to this list and updating it when the game releases for early access on Jan. 21.

Here's the current list of Temtem creatures so far, and the type of Temtem they are:

Adoroboros, Toxic and Mental Amphatyr, Electric and Nature Ampling, Electric Anahair, Crystal and Fire Azuroc, Crystal Baboong, Melee Babwa, Nature and Water Banapi, Fire Barnshe, Mental and Wind Bigu, Nature Blooze, Toxic, Bunbun, Earth and Crystral Capyre, Fire Cerneaf, Nature Crystle, Crystal Deendre, Nature Fomu, Water Ganki, Electric and Wind Gazuma, Electric and Wind

Goolder, Toxic Granpah, Wind Gyalis, Crystal and Melee Hidody, Nature Hocus, Mental Houchic, Mental Kaku, Nature Kalabyss, Water and Toxic Kalazu, Water Kinu, Nature and Mental Lapinite, Crystal Loali, Nature and Wind Magmis, Fire Mastione, Fire Mudrid, Earth and Crystal Mushi, Toxic Mushrook, Toxic and Melee Myx, Crystal and Mental Nessla, Water and Electric Nidrasil, Nature and Toxic

Noxolotl, Toxic Occlurra, Crystal Oceara, Water Oree, Digital Orphyll, Nature and Toxic Paharc Wind Paharo, Wind Pewki, Water Pigepic, Wind Piraniant, Water Platimous, Water and Toxic Platox, Water and Toxic Platypet, Water and Toxic Pocus, Mental Raiber, Fire Raican, Fire Raignet, Unknown Raize, Fire Saipat, Water and Melee Saku, Nature and Wind

Sherald, Crystal Shuine, Crystal and Water Skail, Neutral Skunch, Neutral and Melee Smazee, Melee Sparzy, Electric Spriole, Nature Swali, Nature Taifu, Nature Tateru, Neutral Tental, Mental Toxoloti, Toxic Tuvine, Wind and Crystal Tuwai, Wind Ukama, Water Umishi, Water Valash, Neutral and Crystal Valiar, Mental Volarend, Toxic and Wind Vulcrane, Fire and Earth

Vulor, Fire and Earth Vulvir, Fire and Earth Wiplump, Water and Wind Zaobian, Digital Zenoreth, Crystal Zephyruff, Toxic and Wind Zizare, Earth

You can expect more Temtem to come to this list shortly.

