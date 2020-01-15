Here is a List of every TemTem we know is in-game right now
Temtem is a unique take on the monster-catching formula formally capitalized by Pokémon. Now, there's a new way to play it and you can play it alongside other friends while you adventure around the world. There are several different creatures to catch in this game, and you can customize your squad to provide you with the best approach to any encounter.
At this time, the developers have noted there are as many as 160 Temtem in the game. However, at this time, we can only confirm 86 of the available Temtem, their names, and their typing. We'll be adding to this list and updating it when the game releases for early access on Jan. 21.
Here's the current list of Temtem creatures so far, and the type of Temtem they are:
- Adoroboros, Toxic and Mental
- Amphatyr, Electric and Nature
- Ampling, Electric
- Anahair, Crystal and Fire
- Azuroc, Crystal
- Baboong, Melee
- Babwa, Nature and Water
- Banapi, Fire
- Barnshe, Mental and Wind
- Bigu, Nature
- Blooze, Toxic,
- Bunbun, Earth and Crystral
- Capyre, Fire
- Cerneaf, Nature
- Crystle, Crystal
- Deendre, Nature
- Fomu, Water
- Ganki, Electric and Wind
- Gazuma, Electric and Wind
- Goolder, Toxic
- Granpah, Wind
- Gyalis, Crystal and Melee
- Hidody, Nature
- Hocus, Mental
- Houchic, Mental
- Kaku, Nature
- Kalabyss, Water and Toxic
- Kalazu, Water
- Kinu, Nature and Mental
- Lapinite, Crystal
- Loali, Nature and Wind
- Magmis, Fire
- Mastione, Fire
- Mudrid, Earth and Crystal
- Mushi, Toxic
- Mushrook, Toxic and Melee
- Myx, Crystal and Mental
- Nessla, Water and Electric
- Nidrasil, Nature and Toxic
- Noxolotl, Toxic
- Occlurra, Crystal
- Oceara, Water
- Oree, Digital
- Orphyll, Nature and Toxic
- Paharc Wind
- Paharo, Wind
- Pewki, Water
- Pigepic, Wind
- Piraniant, Water
- Platimous, Water and Toxic
- Platox, Water and Toxic
- Platypet, Water and Toxic
- Pocus, Mental
- Raiber, Fire
- Raican, Fire
- Raignet, Unknown
- Raize, Fire
- Saipat, Water and Melee
- Saku, Nature and Wind
- Sherald, Crystal
- Shuine, Crystal and Water
- Skail, Neutral
- Skunch, Neutral and Melee
- Smazee, Melee
- Sparzy, Electric
- Spriole, Nature
- Swali, Nature
- Taifu, Nature
- Tateru, Neutral
- Tental, Mental
- Toxoloti, Toxic
- Tuvine, Wind and Crystal
- Tuwai, Wind
- Ukama, Water
- Umishi, Water
- Valash, Neutral and Crystal
- Valiar, Mental
- Volarend, Toxic and Wind
- Vulcrane, Fire and Earth
- Vulor, Fire and Earth
- Vulvir, Fire and Earth
- Wiplump, Water and Wind
- Zaobian, Digital
- Zenoreth, Crystal
- Zephyruff, Toxic and Wind
- Zizare, Earth
You can expect more Temtem to come to this list shortly.