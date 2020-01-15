Controls Guide for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot takes you through the life of the series' main character, Goku, and goes through the major arcs of the Dragon Ball Z anime. You can play the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the PC. Depending on where you play the game you're going to have a different control scheme, but it should feel pretty close to the other consoles.

Xbox One

The control scheme should feel pretty solid and resemble most fighting games with the face buttons handling the main fighting, the triggers prompting special attacks and blocks, and the thumbsticks controlling movement. The controls are broken up into battle and field. You use the battle controls during combat and the field controls are what you use while exploring the world.

Battle Controls

Y (hold) - Charge Ki / Surge

X - Ki Blast Attack

B - Melee Attack

A - Step

Left Trigger - Guard

Left Trigger + X - Burst

Left Bumper (hold) - Super Attack Palette

Left Trigger + A - Vanish Attack

Right Bumper (hold) - Support Palette

Left Trigger + Right Trigger (hold) - Transformation Palette

Left directional pad (hold) - Item Palette

Right Stick - Switch Target

Left Stick - Movement

Left Stick + Right Trigger - Move Up and Down

Left Stick + A (hold) - Boost

Click Left Stick - Super Boost

Click Right Stick - Cancel Target / Lock

Menu Button - Pause

Field Controls

Y (hold) - Boost Flight

B - Examine / Talk

A - Jump

Left Trigger + X - Ki Blast

Left Trigger + X (hold) - Charged Ki Blast

Left Bumper (hold) - Search for Ki

Right Bumper (hold) - Vertical Boost Ascension

Left Stick - Movement

Click Left Stick - High-speed Dash

Right Stick - Move Camera

Click Right Stick - Reset Camera

Menu Button - Main Menu

View Button - Change Map

Left and Right on Directional Pad - Vehicle Palette

Up on Directional Pad - Ride

Down on Directional Pad - Dismount

PlayStation 4

Much like the Xbox One controls, the Kakarot button scheme is broken up into battle and field controls. You can expect to switch between these when entering combat and when you start exploring the world.

Battle Controls

Triangle (hold) - Charge Ki / Surge

Square - Ki Blast Attack

X - Step

Circle - Melee Attack

L2 - Guard

L2 + X - Burst

L2 + X - Vanish Attack

L1 (hold) - Super Attack Palette

R1 (hold) - Support Palette

L2 + R2 - Transformation Palette

L3 - Super Boost

Left Analog Stick - Move

Left Analog Stick + R2 - Move up and Down

Left Analog Stick + X (hold) - Boost

R3 - Cancel Target / Lock

Directional Pad (hold) - Item Palette

Right Analog Stick - Switch Target

Options - Pause

Field Controls

Triangle (hold) - Boost Flight

X - Jump

Circle - Examine / Talk

L2 + X - Ki Blast

L2 + X (hold) - Charged Ki Blast

L1 (hold) - Search for Ki

R1 (hold) - Vertical Boost Ascension

Left Analog Stick - Movement

Click Left Analog Stick - High-speed Dash

Right Stick - Move Camera

Click Right Stick - Reset Camera

Options - Main Menu

Touchpad - Change Map

Left and Right on Directional Pad - Vehicle Palette

Up on Directional Pad - Ride

Down on Directional Pad - Dismount

PC

At this time, we do not have a control scheme for mouse and keyboard. When we learn those details we will update this page and add them to the list. However, if you use an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 controller on your PC, you can use the above controller schemes to play the game.

