Controls Guide for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot takes you through the life of the series' main character, Goku, and goes through the major arcs of the Dragon Ball Z anime. You can play the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the PC. Depending on where you play the game you're going to have a different control scheme, but it should feel pretty close to the other consoles.
Xbox One
The control scheme should feel pretty solid and resemble most fighting games with the face buttons handling the main fighting, the triggers prompting special attacks and blocks, and the thumbsticks controlling movement. The controls are broken up into battle and field. You use the battle controls during combat and the field controls are what you use while exploring the world.
Battle Controls
- Y (hold) - Charge Ki / Surge
- X - Ki Blast Attack
- B - Melee Attack
- A - Step
- Left Trigger - Guard
- Left Trigger + X - Burst
- Left Bumper (hold) - Super Attack Palette
- Left Trigger + A - Vanish Attack
- Right Bumper (hold) - Support Palette
- Left Trigger + Right Trigger (hold) - Transformation Palette
- Left directional pad (hold) - Item Palette
- Right Stick - Switch Target
- Left Stick - Movement
- Left Stick + Right Trigger - Move Up and Down
- Left Stick + A (hold) - Boost
- Click Left Stick - Super Boost
- Click Right Stick - Cancel Target / Lock
- Menu Button - Pause
Field Controls
- Y (hold) - Boost Flight
- B - Examine / Talk
- A - Jump
- Left Trigger + X - Ki Blast
- Left Trigger + X (hold) - Charged Ki Blast
- Left Bumper (hold) - Search for Ki
- Right Bumper (hold) - Vertical Boost Ascension
- Left Stick - Movement
- Click Left Stick - High-speed Dash
- Right Stick - Move Camera
- Click Right Stick - Reset Camera
- Menu Button - Main Menu
- View Button - Change Map
- Left and Right on Directional Pad - Vehicle Palette
- Up on Directional Pad - Ride
- Down on Directional Pad - Dismount
PlayStation 4
Much like the Xbox One controls, the Kakarot button scheme is broken up into battle and field controls. You can expect to switch between these when entering combat and when you start exploring the world.
Battle Controls
- Triangle (hold) - Charge Ki / Surge
- Square - Ki Blast Attack
- X - Step
- Circle - Melee Attack
- L2 - Guard
- L2 + X - Burst
- L2 + X - Vanish Attack
- L1 (hold) - Super Attack Palette
- R1 (hold) - Support Palette
- L2 + R2 - Transformation Palette
- L3 - Super Boost
- Left Analog Stick - Move
- Left Analog Stick + R2 - Move up and Down
- Left Analog Stick + X (hold) - Boost
- R3 - Cancel Target / Lock
- Directional Pad (hold) - Item Palette
- Right Analog Stick - Switch Target
- Options - Pause
Field Controls
- Triangle (hold) - Boost Flight
- X - Jump
- Circle - Examine / Talk
- L2 + X - Ki Blast
- L2 + X (hold) - Charged Ki Blast
- L1 (hold) - Search for Ki
- R1 (hold) - Vertical Boost Ascension
- Left Analog Stick - Movement
- Click Left Analog Stick - High-speed Dash
- Right Stick - Move Camera
- Click Right Stick - Reset Camera
- Options - Main Menu
- Touchpad - Change Map
- Left and Right on Directional Pad - Vehicle Palette
- Up on Directional Pad - Ride
- Down on Directional Pad - Dismount
PC
At this time, we do not have a control scheme for mouse and keyboard. When we learn those details we will update this page and add them to the list. However, if you use an Xbox One or PlayStation 4 controller on your PC, you can use the above controller schemes to play the game.