Where to find Ash and Pikachu in Pokémon: Twilight Wings Episode 1

To those who have played Pokémon Sword and Shield, there are a lot of familiar characters in Pokemon: Twilight Wings. We see Champion Leon, Gym Leader Bea, Chairman Rose and Oleana, but if you look closer at one of the scenes, you’ll also notice a familiar hero and his trusty Pikachu sidekick.

Blink and you might miss it, but from 1:11 to 1:16 when Chairman Rose and Oleana are on their way to take the Corviknight taxi to the children’s hospital, you can see Ash Ketchum and Pikachu in the background, standing by the handrail and looking over the city.

