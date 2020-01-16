Does Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Have Romance Options?

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will let you do a lot of things. You'll be playing as Goku and friends. You can engage in battles, explore the world, level your character, and do activities like training, fishing, and eating. As a game, it is a bit of a departure from what other DBZ games have done, so you might be wondering if it will have romantic storylines.

It does not, and there are no romance options in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. There are many relationships in the game that series fans will be aware of, but you will not be able to forge new ones or engage in risky romantic dialogue options with other characters.

It's not a huge deal when you consider that putting fists in faces has always been the core attraction of the series, and there will be plenty of that on offer in the game. You'll be playing through some of the most significant moments in the history of Dragon Ball Z, and seeing new events that will help to shed light on some of the series' biggest mysteries.

You will also be trying to level up all your characters so that you can take on some of the powerful enemies that you will be fighting, so you won't even have time to romance other characters. A hero's life is never dull, but perhaps it can be a little lonely.

If you have other questions about the game, we have plenty of helpful guides. From how character progression works, how to use gifts, and the trophies and achievements you can earn.

