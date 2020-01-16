How to Get the Adaptation Mod in Warframe

Adaptation in Warframe is a powerful mod that grants your Warframe damage resistance, stacking up to 90 percent resistance. What makes it so powerful is that it is reactive resistance, effective against the types of damage that you are actively taking. This makes it suitable for any tanky build you wish to run, and any enemy that you could be fighting against.

Adaptation can be obtained by running Arbitrations. These difficult missions will only give you one life and will increase in difficulty with each rotation. Ensure you enter them with a Warframe that you can are confident will be able to survive.

To gain access to Arbitrations, you need to have completed all available missions on the Star Chart at least once. The only exceptions to this are the Mutalist Alad V and the Jordas Golem nodes. If you wish to check which nodes you still have to complete, you can do so by speaking to the Arbiters of Hexis on any of the Relays.

Adaptation Statistics:

Rank 0 - Damage Resistance +5 percent for 10 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 2 mod capacity

Rank 1 - Damage Resistance +5.5 percent for 11 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 3 mod capacity

Rank 2 - Damage Resistance +6 percent for 12 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 4 mod capacity

Rank 3 - Damage Resistance +6.5 percent for 13 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 5 mod capacity

Rank 4 - Damage Resistance +7 percent for 14 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 6 mod capacity

Rank 5 - Damage Resistance +7.5 percent for 15 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 7 mod capacity

Rank 6 - Damage Resistance +8 percent for 16 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 8 mod capacity

Rank 7 - Damage Resistance +8.5 percent for 17 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 9 mod capacity

Rank 8 - Damage Resistance +9 percent for 18 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 10 mod capacity

Rank 9 - Damage Resistance +9.5 percent for 19 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs11 mod capacity

Rank 10 - Damage Resistance +10 percent for 20 seconds, maxing out at 90%, costs 12 mod capacity

How Adaptation Works

Each time you take damage, you will get one tick of resistance to that damage type. At Rank 0, you will get 5 percent resistance, for 10 seconds. If you take damage from the same damage type within 10 seconds, you will get another 5 percent resistance and the timer will reset, giving you another 10 seconds.

If you use the mod a Rank 10, you instant get 10 percent resistance, then a further 10 percent if you take more damage from the same damage type within 20 seconds.

You can stack resistances to multiple damage types at the same time, and they will all have their own timers and resistance levels based on how many stacks you have built for that particular damage type.

The real reason to rank up the mod is to ensure you get to maximum resistance quickly and keep it as long as possible, but many players are happy to upgrade the mod to Rank 7, feeling this gives a good balance between available resistance, speed at which you can build the stacks, and overall mod cost.

