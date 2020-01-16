Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot could see you playing for about 100 hours if you decide to engage with all the game's content. That is a lot of time spent training, eating, fighting, and exploring the world of the game. That is more than enough time for a power outage, console meltdown, or an errant cat to turn off your PC. You will want to save often to avoid any lost progress, but you might be wondering how to do that.

Well, a critical piece of information you should know is that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has an autosave function. The game is designed to automatically save after important moments, and this will be shown by a small spinning circle in the bottom left of the screen, with the word "saving" beside it.

If like us, you sometimes get paranoid about when autosave might kick in, you can save the game manually. To do this, use the Menu button on Xbox One, and the Options button on PS4. This will open the main menu. From there, go to the System Menu, and you will be able to save the game.

And that's it, everything you need to know about how to save your game in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. If you have other questions about the game, we have plenty of helpful guides. From how character progression works, how to use gifts, and the trophies and achievements you can earn.

