What does the Escape from Tarkov Hideout do?

Escape from Tarkov seems like a simple role-playing game. The hardcore first-person shooter revolves around players searching the Norvisnk region after intense warfare, whether for fortune or simply to survive. With two factions in the Scavs and mercenaries, players explore the Tarkov city, find undiscovered loot, kill opponents that stand in their way, and participate in NPC quests.

With the release of update 0.12, Escape from Tarkov has released the hideout, which enables players to customize their living area. The hideout is what the word means - a place for characters to rest, store supplies, prepare for upcoming trips, and establish themselves. It starts off as an abandoned bomb shelter, but players can upgrade different modules and earn bonuses while doing so.

In order to start building out your hideout, players need to first install a Power Generator which consumes fuel. There are basic modules available, as well as advanced modules that allow the production of items and resources. Other than the upgradeable modules, there is also a shooting range where players can test their weapons without needing to worry about ammunition.

The hideout isn’t required for all players, but will make gameplay much easier.

Modules and their functions:

Air Filtering Unit Leveling boost for Physical Skills (+40%)

Bitcoin Farm Farms Physical Bitcoins Upgrading: Gives additional slots for Graphics Cards

Booze Generator Produces Fierce Hatchling moonshine

Generator Additional fuel slots

Heating Increases energy regeneration rate

Illumination Lights up hideout with different lighting

Intelligence Center Scav cooldown timer Quest money reward boost Upgrading: Decreases Insurance Return Time Produces Secure Flash drives Decreases Scav cooldown timer Decreases Flea Market Commission

Lavatory Produces Toilet Paper Upgrading: Gives access to the production of Schaman shampoo, Ox bleach, Expeditionary fuel tank, Magazine case, Corrugated hose, Air filter for gas mask, Clin wiper, FP-100 filter absorber

Library Additional EXP Leveling boost for Physical Skills (+30%)

Medstation Produces First Aid Kit Increases Health Regeneration Upgrading: Increases regeneration rate Access to production of other first aid tools

Nutrition Unit Increases Energy Regeneration Rate Produces food and drinks Upgrading: Access to additional food and drink production Increases Health regeneration rate Hydration regeneration rate

Rest Space Decreases negative effects removal rate Upgrading: Increases Energy regeneration rate Health regeneration rate Maximum energy reserve

Scav Case Scavs can find items for you if you pay them

Security Adds nothing, but is used as a prerequisite for some aspects

Shooting Range Ability to test out firearms

Solar Power Decreases fuel consumption (-50%)

Stash Increases stash size

Vents Nothing

Water Collector Increases hydration regeneration rate Upgrading: Produces Purified Water

Workbench Off-raid weapon customization Production of various weapons and machinery



Each fuel resource will power the hideout for 15 minutes, with this being 30 minutes with the Solar Power module. Players can turn off the generator when it is not in use, but it is required to be on during the crafting process. While the hideout in Escape from Tarkov can give access to many valuable resources, it is also costly to upgrade everything to the maximum level.

