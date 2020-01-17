Warframe Hotfix 27.0.11 Patch Notes

The last few hours have seen a run of hotfixes arrive for Warframe, but have no fear, we have all the patch notes for them below. The first, 27.0.11, is a large hotfix, while the rest just make minor changes to the game. In typical Digital Extremes fashion, the fixes come thick and fast.

Railjack Reactors have gotten some welcome buffs, granting more Avionics capacity at each level. If you have been looking for that Tenebrous Ephemera, you will need to wait, as it has been temporarily removed due to some stability issues. Don't worry, it should be long until it is back in the game.

You can find all the patch notes below.

Empyrean: Ivara Prime 27.0.11

The Great Reactor Buffings:

Just like you and your buff New Year resolutions, we’re here with some of ours (although maybe not as buff as yours - you’re looking great we must say).

Introducing global buffs for all Reactor types found in the wild. Any existing gear you have will simply be adjusted for Avionics capacity, which will automatically be a buff in all cases (note: the Vidar III’s range has been compressed significantly from a 30 -100 range to the new 90 -100 range, but we will not give you lower adjustments if you had a Vidar III Reactor with Avionics capacity values in the 90 -100 range before this change).

Lavan Reactor Mk I: Avionic Capacity now 20 to 30 (from 10 to 20)

Lavan Reactor Mk II: Avionic Capacity now 50 to 60 (from 10 to 40)

Lavan Reactor Mk III: Avionic Capacity now 80 to 90 (from 20 to 70)

Vidar Reactor Mk I: Avionic Capacity now 30 to 40 (from 10 to 25)

Vidar Reactor Mk II: Avionic Capacity now 60 to 70 (from 20 to 50)

Vidar Reactor Mk III: Avionic Capacity now 90 to 100 (from 30 to 100)

Zetki Reactor Mk I: Avionic Capacity now 10 to 20 (from 5 to 10)

Zetki Reactor Mk II: Avionic Capacity now 40 to 50 (from 5 to 30)

Zetki Reactor Mk III: Avionic Capacity now 70 to 80 (from 10 to 50)

With these changes, it’s important to note how we got from Point A to B. When initially setting up the Avionics values of these rewards, we did not forsee the depth of the frustration the ranges caused, but in hindsight we should have. Thanks to your feedback, we are able to confidently make broad and major buffs across the board.

Tenebrous Ephemera Removal and Future Acquisition:

TEMPORARILY removed the Tenebrous Ephemera as a drop from Reinforced Sentient Containers aboard the Sentient Anomaly in Veil Proxima. The drop method is causing numerous issues in terms of connectivity stability and player frustration. We’re going to be changing the acquisition method that won’t involve a direct drop rate in a near future Hotfix/Update, and will instead be closer to a token system (complete X Anomaly missions to buy Ephemera from a vendor).

The Tenebrous Ephemera will be coming back as soon as possible in a better acquisition method

Railjack Additions, Changes, and Fixes:

Affinity gained from all Omni tool Repairs and Forge actions aboard the Railjack is now shared with the squad! Previously, only the player who performed the Repair with the Omni tool/Forge action gained Affinity. Now, when any individual completes tasks with the Omni tool or Forge, the Affinity will be shared across all members. This is not restricted to those onboard the Railjack - those flying around in your Archwing or taking out Crewships will also benefit. The goal here is to have the efforts of one benefit all and ultimately help each other earn Intrinsics for shared activities that keep the Railjack afloat.

Wreckage limit has been changed to match the existing Riven method in terms of how the limit behaves to the player. Instead of Wreckage being auto-scrapped when over the limit, a prompt will appear upon returning to the Dry Dock that indicates the over limit Wreckage must be dealt with before you can start another Railjack mission.

Wreckage Repairs that are partially funded or waiting for completion (timer not expired yet) can now be cancelled! Resources funded will be returned and the Wreckage will remain in your Inventory to be Repaired or Scrapped later. Keep in mind this doesn’t change the 80% refund from Scrapping Repaired Wreckage.

Changed base Avionics so they all have at least one rank to address difficulty knowing which ones you can scrap and which ones you can't, due to the ‘no ranks’ Avionics stacking with all other unrankeds: Lavan Ablative Shell Lavan Heat Sink Lavan Last Stand Lavan Thermatic Lavan Phasic Weave Lavan Predator Lavan Winged Force Lavan Winged Steel Vidar Last Stand

To accomodate for the base Avionic change above, other Avionics have been changed: Vidar Predator: Higher base stat and higher drain Vidar Winged Steel: Lower drain Vidar Winged Force: Lower drain

Numerous UI changes in the name of organization and clarity have been made to the Railjack Research and Configure screens: Added MK category tabs to the Railjack Research screen to better sort and display your growing Inventory of Research. Added Categories, Search Bar, and Sort options to the Railjack Components and Armaments screens. Added a ‘Show Equipped’ and ‘Show Ranked’ option in the Avionics Scrap screen. Battle and Tactical Avionic Grids now have Grid category icons to mark which is which. In addition, when picking a Battle Grid, we now reinforce which Grid you are selecting/viewing Avionics for by showing the category name and icon.

Hull Breach that are active when the mission succeeds will be fixed automatically. This addresses missions failing after having already succeeded the mission due to players unable to fix the Hull Breach in time.

Increased the Range of Winged Cyclone, Winged Force, Winged Steel, and Winged Storm to 1000m. This also fixes these Archwing based Avionics for Railjack also affecting the Railjack itself.

Increased the mount animation speed for the Archwing Slingshot and Wing Turrets.

Toned down the FX for both the Particle Ram and Fiery Phoenix Battle Avionic when aboard the Railjack. This change is being made due to plenty of feedback requesting less visibility-inhibiting FX.

To further increase the visibility when a Forge is available for use in the Railjack, the two screens and orange circle above, and activation button will glow when it’s ready and appear off then it’s busy.

Reduced the brightness of the Crewship healing bubble burst FX.

Changed the Railjack entrance UI marker to use the same blue as the Railjack marker in-mission.

Refining in the Forge Bay with a controller now requires you to click and hold X for 1 second instead of simply clicking X. This addresses accidental Refining due to mashing X to open the Forge window.

The ‘Open Squads’ line now appears at the bottom of the Star Chart Railjack node mission info popup for consistency. Depending on the node, it was previously buried in between the Requirements or Rewards lines.

Fixed not gaining Intrinsics after mission completion. An example of this situation would be if the mission succeeded while a Boarding Party was still aboard, but not fully dealt with until after the mission success popup.

Fixed a case of loading a Railjack mission forever due to some players having different progression into the Rising Tide quest.

Fixed Clients being stuck in a permanent streaming tunnel if they were in Dojo and Host in Liset.

Fixed cases of exiting the Archwing Slingshot resulting in a black screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur in Railjack if you were inside an enemy Crewship when it's destroyed.

Fixed Flux Energy that was in the capacity provided by Hyperflux Avionic being lost between Railjack sessions.

Fixed the stat value of Flux Capacity on Reactors showing higher than actual stats. We're using Round To value of 10 instead of 1, so some values were showing higher than they should be (37.x would show as 40).

Fixed Rhino’s Roar ability buffing Battle Avionics on the Railjack. Warframe abilities are not intended to increase the performance of the Railjack.

Fixed the Shatter Burst Battle Avionic not displaying damage numbers when it affects enemies.

Fixed being in Operator mode in the Dry Dock and then starting a Railjack mission resulting in your Operator being in it’s non-combat Dojo state.

Fixed pressing the ‘Reset Defaults’ button in the Railjack Customization screen punting you back to the Railjack Components screen.

Fixed Scrap button for Repaired Wreckage having the same text as for unrepaired Wreckage.

Fixed Last Stand Avionics descriptions showing incorrect upgrade numbers.

Fixed Wing Turrets on the Railjack sometimes disappearing in AR mode.

Fixed swapping around Battle Avionics in the Dry Dock sometimes resulting in misordered Battle Avionics in your Railjack mission.

Fixed placeholder text in the Tactical Menu when viewed while in a Missile Platform.

Fixed overzealous particle sizes on the Naberus, Corposant Prime, and Spore Ephemeras when in Archwing.

Fixed inability to interact with Chat when viewing the Railjack Research screen with a controller.

Fixed Kuva Lich transmissions playing while in the Railjack Star Chart.

Fixed a script error when using the Archwing Slingshot.

Fixed a script error when using the Forward Artillery.

Fixed a script error when transitioning to and from the Dry Dock.

Fixed a script error when boarding a Crewship.

Fixed network race conditions that could cause a crash when playing Railjack.

Fixed super bright lighting during the exit cinematic of some Point of Interests.

General Changes:

Grendel Specters can now use all of his Abilities! I prefer my meatballs on the side.

Kuva Thralls now have a unique marker to differentiate them from the Lich!

Removed the slight red tint that was always displayed on the Shedu glow, no matter your Energy color choices.

Warframe/weapon tooltip in the Inventory will now display an Exilus icon if said item/Warframe has one installed.

Made some micro-optimizations to the mini-map code.

Fixes:

Fixed quickly cancelling out of a Grineer console hack resulting in a progression stopper.

Fixes towards missing subtitles/dialogue during the Apostasy Prologue quest.

Fixed Pennant not using all attacks/features of Wise Razor Stance. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1152222-is-pennant-wise-razor-combo-working-correctly/

Fixes towards Drahk Masters making the stolen weapon for Clients disappear whenever the Masters Halikar is returned through nonstandard means. As reported here: https://www.reddit.com/r/Warframe/comments/eo8xy1/drahk_masters_can_delete_a_clients_weapon_for_the/

Fixed Kuva Ayanga no longer having its Area Of Effect properties.

Fixed Kuva Thrall Mercies not counting towards the Executioner Nightwave Challenge.

Fixed numerous weapon hand positions, walking animations, and t-posing in regards to Wisp.

Fixed cases of Warframe stats appearing unranked when viewed in the Arsenal. Backed out due to breaking the Market.

Fixed missing ‘Hide Owned’ option and inability to purchase multiple of the same item after going to purchase Debt Bonds then going to another vendor in Fortuna.

Fixed the UI breaking when selecting the ‘Select All’ button in Vendor screens (Fisher Hai-Luk, etc).

Fixed incorrect Electricity FX on Volt Proto Skin footsteps.

Fixed incorrect Electricity FX above Volt’s Electric Shield when Shock is cast through it.

Fixed the Tonfa Hades Skin flame FX always appearing orange despite changing the Energy color. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1146899-tennogen-tonfa-hades-skin/

Fixes towards the camera not following you when going back and forth from Submersible areas in Uranus tilesets.

Empyrean: Ivara Prime 27.0.11.1

Railjack Fixes:

Fixed a script error when using the Void Hole Battle Avionic.

Fixes:

Fixed a script error when viewing a Warframe Blueprint in the Market, resulting in an inability to purchase Warframes. This fix required the back out of previous fix that we will investigate for another: “Fixed cases of Warframe stats appearing unranked when viewed in the Arsenal”.



Empyrean: Ivara Prime 27.0.11.2

Railjack Fixes:

Fixed a script error when clicking the Wreckage Scrap button.

Fixes:

Fixed a few rare bugs in the Sacrifice Quest that could cause the chase sequence to get stuck.

Empyrean: Ivara Prime 27.0.11.3

Railjack Fixes:

Fixed the Avionics screen breaking when selecting ‘Scrap.

