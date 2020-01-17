How to Switch Voices to Japanese in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

While Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot features a version with dubbed voices in English, those that want to play the game with the original audio can choose to do so. This guide is perfect for players who understand Japanese or simply enjoy the difference in sound.

Players that wish to change the in-game voice audio to Japanese must first navigate to the Game Settings menu. This is only accessible on the Title Menu, before starting up a save file. The Game Settings also has other features like turning off in-battle slow motion, hiding the radar, turning on vibration, changing camera speed, and more.

Switch in-game voices to Japanese:

Press the Menu button Then select Options Navigate to the settings for ‘Voices’ - as shown in the image above Select Japanese Save the settings by pressing Confirm

