How to Get an Instant Victory and Complete Can't Touch This Achievement in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

There are a bunch of random encounters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. These involve decently leveled enemies that you have the option of fighting, or you can avoid them to do something else. Fighting them is an option. However, if you aim your character correctly, you can get an instant victory against these enemies and unlock an achievement called Can't Touch This.

To get an instant victory, you need to have your character doing a boost while flying through the air. A boost should have a white effect around your character while you fly through the air going at high speed. You can cover great distances using this ability, but you can also use it to knock out random enemies out of the sky.

While using a boost, you want to knock into any of these random enemies. You can see them flying around the area, and if you get close enough to them you should have an icon on your screen indicating their distance. You have to aim your trajectory correctly to pull it off, and when you do, a massive "Finish!" should show up on your screen. The first time you do this, you will unlock the Not Worth My Time Achievement.

To complete the Can't Touch This achievement, you need to do an instant victory 50 times during a playthrough. The first few times might take you a bit, but once you get the hang of hitting enemies right out of the sky, you should be able to line up your character to send them flying after you build a proper technique. If you miss, you launch into a combat sequence against some enemies, which is never a bad thing if you need to grab more Z orbs, materials, or experience points.

