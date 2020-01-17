How to Unlock New Super Attacks in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Kicking and punching are excellent in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, but sometimes you want to turn up the heat a little with some Super Attacks. Thankfully, Super Attacks are precisely what Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is all about. While you only start with a limited number of them available to you, you can unlock a lot more on your way to becoming a Super Saiyan.

To unlock Super Attacks, you will need to collect:

D Medals can be found all over the game's world, and you can collect plenty of them while you fly around. They can be well hidden, so make sure you keep your eyes open for them. They can also be earned by completing story missions and side missions. You can use the D Medals to unlock training methods, which will allow you to learn the Super Attacks.

Z Orbs come in different colors and can be found very often in the game. They will appear in different patterns in the sky, or along routes on the ground, and can be easily collected while flying. Z Orbs like a currency that you need to unlock the Super Attacks, and you use them to unlock the moves in your Skill Tree that will lead to the Super Attack.

All Super Attacks have different requirements, so make sure you use your D Medals and Z Orbs to unlock what you need to access the Super Attack you want.

To see your Skill Trees, open the main menu, then go to Characters, and select which character you wish to upgrade. At the bottom of the screen, you will see a prompt to open the Super Attack Skill Tree, from there you can see what you need to unlock each ability or buff that leads to a new Super Attack.

If you have other questions about the game, we have plenty of helpful guides. From how character progression works, how to use gifts, and the trophies and achievements you can earn.

