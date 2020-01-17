Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore: How to Fast Travel

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore makes a return to Nintendo as a Switch port, and it is still a fun and charming game that combines Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei. Eventually, you will be doing a lot traveling around modern-day Tokyo.

However, you will eventually be able to fast travel throughout the game, making the whole process of accessing the game's location much more convenient. Here is how to access fast travel in Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore.

How to get fast travel

The first time you will be able to use fast travel is after completing the prologue Reincarnation. After going through what is essentially the tutorial mode, you will arrive in the first chapter A Star is Born.

After talking with Tiki and Maiko, you will be able to leave Fortuna Office and head to locations such as Shibuya and the Daitama Observatory. You may choose any of the new locations and wait until the cutscene finishes.

To access the Tokyo Map, press X and use the D-pad to select where to go, then press the A button. As you progress through the game, you will be able to fast travel to any location. However, you won't be able to fast travel in specific locations such as Idolasphere. Instead, you will have to walk to the green exits in order to leave the area.

Next page