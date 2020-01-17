How to Replay Boss Battles in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The warrior characters in the Dragon Ball Z franchise are all about testing themselves and pushing beyond their current limits. You can do the same in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot by fighting some of the fiercest foes the series has ever seen. If you go a bit out of your way, you can replay several of the hardest boss battles the game has to offer, but there's a certain way to do it.

After the Frieza Saga and you return to Earth, you have the chance to use the Dragon Radar to locate the seven Dragon Balls in the game. These Dragon Balls are small stones that when put together summon a mighty dragon who grants you any wish. One of these wishes is to give you the chance to resurrect them to try again. These battles are a great way to gain experience if you want to train any of your characters in the game.

You need to find the Dragon Balls, first. There's no set location for them. They're scattered all over your world in the game, and you need to find them using your map. It's hard to miss them because you can see them as small, orange orbs on your map. Look all over the area to find them. You can see how many you've collected in the upper left corner of your screen.

When you have all seven dragon balls, go to your main menu screen and summon Shenron. You should have the option to resurrect any of the bosses you've defeated to try and fight them again. These are fierce battles, so make sure you're ready for a fight. You can do this as many times as you want to train your characters, but the Dragon Balls have a 20-minute cooldown, and this is time played. So you may need to roam around the game, completing other side missions before doing them again.

