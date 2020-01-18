The Best Minecraft Shaders in 2020

Are you interested in enhancing your graphical experience in Minecraft and want to change around how the scenery looks? The best way to do that is to add some shaders to your game. Picking an ideal choice can prove a little daunting and feel a bit tricky, but we compiled a list for you of some of the best shaders available for Minecraft.

How To Set Up Minecraft Shaders

If you don't regularly work with mods, installing them, or adding them to your favorite game, it can feel like a complicated process. Luckily, you can shorten the process by having access to the Minecraft Forge. It's an application that streamlines the process of adding and removing mods from the game. It's significantly easier for those who don't work with any mods and merely want to focus on improving their gameplay. The other option is to use OptiFine, which is an alternative for a handful of these shader packs.

Make sure you down the most recent version of the Forge, and you should be good to go. You can download the forge for different versions of Minecraft, too.

The BSL Shaders Pack

Do you want the dark-night sky to light up with stars, or for the morning to greet you like a bright flame, causing you to squint your eyes? The BSL Shaders pack is an excellent choice if you want everything to pop on your screen. The water has a perfect appearance to it to make the surface feel like you're on a summer lake, ready to lay down in a relaxing hammock and listen to the birds around you while you take a nap. There's are several significant additions to the game's overall graphics. You may choose to be lost in the wilderness or in a cave to see all the little additions.

Sildur's Shaders Pack

Does the lighting in your home not have the proper angle or doesn't feel like a place you want to call home? Sildur's Shaders corrects this by adding a great degree of more lighting options for your Minecraft experience. The default settings for it do not add too much, changing the game's settings a bit to finetune the smaller details. If you don't run the game on the best hardware, you can modify the settings to make the experience far better for you without having your PC crash every five minutes. However, if you have a hearty piece of equipment, you have the chance to ramp those settings up and see what the pack has to offer. The customization in Sildur'sShaders makes it an excellent choice for low-end computers and those with the latest graphics card.

Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders Pack

For those with a stronger computer capable of handling more robust graphical settings, you may want to check out Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders' (SEUS) pack. With these shaders, you're going to notice small changes in almost everything around you. The way the lava moves in your game, or how the rain falls around you while you're casually going to check on your crops. When you're down in the depths of a cave and light a torch, you can see the distinct shadows all around you and how they mold, flickering to the living light. It changes how you play the game and is something to consider. You don't want to take on a shader pack like this if you don't have a reliable computer, though.

ProjectLUMA Pack

Do you want things to stand out without causing your hardware to puff out smoke? ProjectLUMA might be your best bet, primarily since the developer focuses on providing users with the most straightforward experience while enhancing their Minecraft experience. The graphics change from night to day, offering some incredible visuals without exhausting every resource your computer has to offer. It's a successor to the KUDA-Shaders modification, but it was rewritten by the developer to provide a new approach. Give it a try on your hardware to see how you fare.

Naelego's Cel Shaders Pack

How about a different experience entirely? Naelego's Cel Shader's packs offer a more abstract look at the Minecraft world. Rather than making it look more realistic or offer a higher quality shadow, this pack is all about making it a bit more enlightening feeling to the textures. There's still plenty of the original Minecraft taste with the textures, so you don't feel like you're playing too much of a different game. But the lines and blocks are off-center enough to stand out to even the most veteran of players.

Try any of those shaders to see if they feel right for you. There are plenty of other choices out there, and many of them differ for every taste. Make sure you know how to install them and use them at your discreation.

