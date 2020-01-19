Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Roadmap for 2020

Capcom has published the latest roadmap for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. While such things are always subject to change, it is a solid indicator of what you can expect to be doing in the game over the coming months.

Monster Hunter World has been a massive success for Capcom, and there are clear plans in place to keep the 4 million strong player base entertained. Of interest to PC players, Capcom has stated that the hope to fast-track updates for the platform, the stop it from lagging behind PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. They hope to have this completed by March of this year.

In January, we have Astera/Seliana Fest, Grand Appreciation Fest, and new Layered Armor to look forward to. February will bring special event quests featuring:

High encounter rate for gold crown monsters

Increase decoration rewards drop rate

Great Spiritvein Gem rewards (March)

Higher master rank point gains

March will bring Major Title Update 3, and introduce two new variant monster. Another title update arrives in April, bringing new Arch-tempered and Master Rank versions of some existing monsters. May will bring yet another major title update that will see the return of some fan favorite monsters.

