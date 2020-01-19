How to Get the Plague Kripath in Warframe

The Plague Kripath in Warframe is a Zaw component that can only be obtained from the Plague Star event. This Polearm Strike is needed to make one of the best Zaws in the game.

You can get the Plague Kripath as a reward during the Plague Star event by completing the special Bounty that Konzu will give you at Cetus. Each time you complete the Bounty, you will earn Operation Supply standing, which can then be used to purchase exclusive event rewards from Nakak at Cetus.

You will need to rank up to the level of Champion to be able to purchase it, and it will cost you 2000 Standing and 3500 Credits. Because of the modular nature of Zaws, and the way that the different parts will impact stats, we cannot give you the stats for a full Zaw.

The Plague Kripath is a fast strike that sacrifices some damage for speed. The damage that it does will be split between the following types:

29 percent Viral

21 percent Slash

36 percent Puncture

14 percent Impact

The Plague Kripath also has a critical damage multiplier of 2.2x and a 4 percent critical chance bonus.

You will need the following resources to build the Plague Kripath in your Foundry after you get the blueprint:

5000 Credits

1600 Nano Spores

700 Plastids

10 Tear Azurite

60 Pyrotic Alloy

Tear Azurite can be made using a blueprint purchased from Old Man Suumbaat at Cetus for 1000 Ostron Standing. You will need to mine Azurite on the Plains of Eidolon to make it. Pyrotic Alloy blueprints can also be purchased from Old Man Suumbaat, and require Pyrol to make, which can once again be mined on the Plains of Eidolon.

If the Plague Star event is not active, there is a small chance the Plague Kripath can appear in a fully built Zaw in Hok's Daily Specials, so it is worth checking with that trader at Cetus every day.

