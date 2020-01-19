How to Sign Up For The Halo: Combat Evolved PC Test

Halo: Combat Evolved is making its return and is coming to PC in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It was the first game in the Halo franchise, and when it came to the Xbox back in 2001, it was a huge deal. It continues to be a big deal with new sequels and remasters of the older titles. With Halo: Combat Evolved making its way to PC soon, the developers need players to test it. The PC public Flighting for Halo: Combat Evolved starts in February.

Here's how you sign up to join those tests.

Halo Waypoint Profile

You need to join the Halo Insider program on Halo Waypoint. The first step is to sign in to your Microsoft account through this link. If you need to set up a profile, you can go to this page to make sure to follow the steps to create a Microsoft account. After you do that, you need to let the application of halowaypoint.com to access your Xbox live info at any time. Click the "yes" button in the middle of the screen on the right.

When you return to the Halowaypoint page, you'll have the chance to join the Halo Insider program. There's a Confidentiality Statement you need to read, and at the bottom, you need to verify you are at least 18 years of age and to agree to the Confidentiality Statement. When you finish up doing both you can start the steps to join the program.

Halo Insider Program

The next page requires a bit more information. Here's what you need to provide:

Preferred email address

Your location

Time zone

If you'd like to receive news and information regarding the Halo franchise

List the Halo games you have played

List the Halo games you prefer to play

List what Halo game modes you prefer to play

After you list all of these out you can continue forward into the program.

The next step asks if you like to participate in any of the console flighting for the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. You can feel free to answer yes for this section and go through those steps. It does not matter if you say yes or no at this step. The next step goes over the PC Flighting, which you want to say yes to and go through these steps.

To make sure your set up is a viable option for the PC Flight test you need to send Halo Waypoint your PC specifications. Here are the steps you need to follow to share these details with them:

Step 1 - Press the Windows Key and type "dxdiag" in the search bar. Hit "Enter" to run the command. Note: The DirectX Diagnostic Tool may take up to 15 to 20 seconds to open, based on your computer setup

Step 2 - If asked "Do you want to check if your drivers are digitally signed?", please select "Yes"

Step 3 - Click the "Save All Information" button and save the text file (*.txt) to a location you can easily find, such as your desktop

Step 4 - Upload the file below

The final step references the choose file icon just below it where you upload your text file after it finishes loading. When that uploads to Halo Waypoint, go down to verify and connect your Steam Account. You need to type in your Steam ID and Password as if you were to log into the account. You then need to share what input devices you use at your preferred PC and then what audio options you use. After answering those questions, hit the continue icon.

The next step is to list your availability. You need to checkmark the best days you can put time aside for the PC Flight testing and the best times you are available. There are several options for times, so make sure to choose the ones that fit your schedule. The final step is to click the complete signup icon at the bottom.

You should return to your Halo Insider Program page where you can see your current settings and that you have joined the PC Flight testing for Halo: Combat Evolved.

Next page