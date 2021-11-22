Best PC Settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard

If you’ve been looking forward to the newest entry to the Call of Duty franchise, then you’ve got to make sure that you know how to get the most out of your PC. Even a high-end machine can struggle with aspects of modern games, so it is worth digging into the settings of the game even if your PC meets the recommended requirements.

Here are a few of our recommended settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard to make sure you don’t run into any framerate issues or other performance issues when the multiplayer maps finally drop.

Global Quality

Render Resolution: 100

VRAM Usage Target: 80%

Details and Textures

Texture Resolution: Medium

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium

Particle Quality Level: Medium

Particle Resolution: Low

Bullet Impacts and Sprays: Off

Tessellation: Off

Level and Detail Distance: Standard

Nearby Level of Detail: High

Distant Level of Detail: Low

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Sun Shadow Cascades: Low

Cache Spot Shadows: Off

Spot Cache Size: Off

Spot Shadow Quality: Low

Particle Lighting: Medium

Ambient Occlusion: Off

GTAO: Low

Screen Space Reflection: Low

Post Processing Effects

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Filmic Strength: 0

Gameplay

Field of View: 95-105

ADS Field of View: Affected

Camera Movement: Least

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Depth of Field: Off

Putting your settings to these will give you a good baseline before graphic fidelity and performance, but it is just a starting point. From here, you can adjust the settings to get the right balance for your machine and internet connection.