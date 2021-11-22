Best PC Settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard
Setting yourself up for success.
If you’ve been looking forward to the newest entry to the Call of Duty franchise, then you’ve got to make sure that you know how to get the most out of your PC. Even a high-end machine can struggle with aspects of modern games, so it is worth digging into the settings of the game even if your PC meets the recommended requirements.
Here are a few of our recommended settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard to make sure you don’t run into any framerate issues or other performance issues when the multiplayer maps finally drop.
Global Quality
- Render Resolution: 100
- VRAM Usage Target: 80%
Details and Textures
- Texture Resolution: Medium
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Medium
- Particle Quality Level: Medium
- Particle Resolution: Low
- Bullet Impacts and Sprays: Off
- Tessellation: Off
- Level and Detail Distance: Standard
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
Shadow and Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Low
- Sun Shadow Cascades: Low
- Cache Spot Shadows: Off
- Spot Cache Size: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Low
- Particle Lighting: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- GTAO: Low
- Screen Space Reflection: Low
Post Processing Effects
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Filmic Strength: 0
Gameplay
- Field of View: 95-105
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Camera Movement: Least
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Putting your settings to these will give you a good baseline before graphic fidelity and performance, but it is just a starting point. From here, you can adjust the settings to get the right balance for your machine and internet connection.