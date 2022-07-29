Should you ask Aoi about your plan or check things out with Minoru in Digimon Survive?

Digimon Survive presents you with many choices throughout each playthrough. You may not even see all of the choices on offer depending on the decisions you make early in the game. This guide explains whether you should ask Aoi about your plan or check things out with Minoru as the first decision you make in the game.

Should you choose Aoi or Minoru at the camp?

The camp is where you’ll make your first decision in Digimon Survive. You can either choose “Ask aoi about our plan” or “I’ll check things out.” We’ve explained the outcomes of each choice below.

What happens if you choose to ask Aoi about our plan at the camp?

If you choose to ask Aoi about your plan for the day, then you’ll make her feel validated and increase your affinity with her. This is important if you want to pursue an outcome or ending that requires a high affinity with her.

What happens if you choose to check things out with Minoru at the camp?

If you choose to check things out with Minoru, you don’t gain any affinity with him, and nothing really changes. However, you do get to see some lines of dialogue that you won’t have caught if you chose Aoi, so if you want to see everything the game has to offer, this is a choice you’ll need to go back and make.

The outcome of this decision is unchanged regardless of whether you choose Aoi or Minoru. The characters still reference the nearby landslide, and things move along to the next area, where you’re walking down a cherry tree-lined path. Other choices in the game change things more drastically, but this one is simply a way for you to increase your affinity with Aoi if you want to.