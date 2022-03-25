Once you’ve saved 50 Waddle Dees in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you will unlock the post office, known as Waddle Dee-liveries. This building exists to grant you presents if you can track down any Present Codes located in the game. These codes are either announced online or scattered throughout the game world and are awfully well hidden. However, the offline ones are also set in stone, which means we’ve got a list of all active present codes in Kirby and the Forgotten Land to save you some time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below is a list of the currently known Present Codes and their rewards:

FIRSTPRESENT: 100 Star Coins

KIRBYSTORY: 300 Star Coins

THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT: Three Rare Stones

Rare Stones are used to upgrade your Copy Abilities at the Weapons Shop, while Star Coins are the currency used to pay for the service.

There will be codes announced through official Nintendo channels, but none have been announced as of yet. These codes will require you to be connected to the internet in order to check them and claim rewards; however, the in-game discovered codes do not require an internet connection to claim. This article will be updated with any announced codes and offline codes discovered in-game.