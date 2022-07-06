All cheat codes for Breeders of the Nephelym

In Breeders of the Nephelym, players take the role of the only person from the human race and set out to catch Nephelym. The ultimate objective is to be a Nephelym breeder and discover as many species as you can. As players embark on their journey in the game’s mysterious world, they can use a number of cheat codes to make their adventure even more exciting. Here are all the cheat codes in Breeders of the Nephelym.

Breeders of the Nephelym cheat codes

Add Money : Enter this cheat code to get 1,000,000 Orgasium (in-game currency).

: Enter this cheat code to get 1,000,000 Orgasium (in-game currency). Infinite lust : Enter this cheat code to make every Nephelym have infinite lust. The Breeder only has infinite lust in spirit form.

: Enter this cheat code to make every Nephelym have infinite lust. The Breeder only has infinite lust in spirit form. Add Favor : Gives you 1000 Godess’ Favor.

: Gives you 1000 Godess’ Favor. Infinite spirit : Enter this cheat code to enable spirit form infinitely.

: Enter this cheat code to enable spirit form infinitely. Max trait level : Enter this cheat code to max a trait level.

: Enter this cheat code to max a trait level. All barns : Enter this cheat code to unlock every barn in the game.

: Enter this cheat code to unlock every barn in the game. Max all fluids : Enter this cheat code to fill all bodily fluids in your inventory.

: Enter this cheat code to fill all bodily fluids in your inventory. Win surprise sex : Enter this cheat code to automatically win every time you engage.

: Enter this cheat code to automatically win every time you engage. Win wild sex : Your climax meter doesn’t rise during wild engagements.

: Your climax meter doesn’t rise during wild engagements. Reset wild sex : Turns off the “Win wild sex” cheat and allows your lust to decrease once again.

: Turns off the “Win wild sex” cheat and allows your lust to decrease once again. Always reproduce : Sets the pregnancy chance to 100%, so you’ll conceive with every encounter.

: Sets the pregnancy chance to 100%, so you’ll conceive with every encounter. Reset produce : Sets your pregnancy chance back to normal and turns off the “Always reproduce” cheat.

: Sets your pregnancy chance back to normal and turns off the “Always reproduce” cheat. All portals : Enter this cheat code to unlock all portals with no lust required.

: Enter this cheat code to unlock all portals with no lust required. Imma lazy sack : Unlocks all gates in the game.

: Unlocks all gates in the game. Go home : Enter this cheat code to teleport to your house.

: Enter this cheat code to teleport to your house. Enable spirit form : Enter this cheat code to will enable the spirit form.

: Enter this cheat code to will enable the spirit form. Remove cheats : Enter this cheat code to remove cheats. This cheat doesn’t apply to money, enabled spirit form, barns, portals, and fluids.

: Enter this cheat code to remove cheats. This cheat doesn’t apply to money, enabled spirit form, barns, portals, and fluids. World levels 0: Allows you to set the world level. Change “0” for 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 depending on the world level you’re after.

How to enter cheat codes in Breeders of the Nephelym

To enter cheat codes in Breeders of the Nephelym, you need to follow the given steps:

Open the game and press the Esc key.

Go to Settings.

Under Cheats, there is a blank space where you can enter any of the cheat codes mentioned above.

Type any of the cheat codes and press return to enable it.

Is Breeders of Nephelym on Steam?

At the time of writing, Breeders of Nephelym is no longer available on Steam. This is almost certainly because of the nature of the game’s content. However, you can still buy it and play it by backing the creator’s project on Patreon. The game is still actively being developed with over 5,000 patrons, so if you do sign up you’ll be among like-minded players.

