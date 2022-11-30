All Conjunction Survival rewards in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

With the new Lua’s Prey update in Warframe, a brand new mission subtype has arrived. Conjunction Survival is only available on the Lua area of the star chart at the points Yuvarium and Circulus. These unique versions of a Survival mission largely function the same as a regular one, but there are some unique additions. Let’s take a look at all of the new rewards and how to get them.

How to get Conjunction Survival rewards in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

The level range for these missions starts at 25-30 on the base star chart. Every five-minute interval will spawn a unique enemy called a Thrax, which comes in two forms. Either a Thrax Centurion, a large brute with a gigantic scythe, or a Thrax Legatus, a ranged unit similar to a Grineer Hellion that can hover in mid-air and fire a barrage of missiles at you. Both of these enemies will drain your Life Support quickly when they’re within a certain distance, so be sure to eliminate them whenever one spawns or you will be in quite a dire situation before you know it.

Players will also get help from the Void as well with a Dax Sentry that roams the area, casting an aura that boosts your Warframe’s ability-casting speed and strength. The Sentry will also occasionally fight back, but don’t count on it solely for help. Here are the rewards you can earn.

Every Conjunction Survival reward in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

Most of the same rewards from normal Survival missions will also appear here within similar weighted chances with only a few additions from the new enemies and exclusive items to these new nodes on Lua.

Players can earn Thrax Plasm at a constant rate when completing a Conjunction Survival mission through at least one wave of five minutes of combat before they are allowed to leave. Thrax Plasm is an alternative resource to trade with Yonta in the Chrysalith for the components of the Voruna Warframe, Sarofang axe, and Perigale sniper rifle.

Here are the drop tables for the new Conjunction Survival nodes on Lua.

Lua: Yuvarium

Rotation A 3,000 Credits Cache Common (38.72%) Somatic Fibers Common (38.72%) 400 Endo Rare (7.52%) Perigale Blueprint Rare (7.52%) Sarofang Blueprint Rare (7.52%) Rotation B Neo T6 Relic Uncommon (10.00%) Neo N21 Relic Uncommon (10.00%) Neo G4 Relic Uncommon (10.00%) Neo D5 Relic Uncommon (10.00%) Neo S15 Relic Uncommon (10.00%) Neo C2 Relic Uncommon (10.00%) Neo M4 Relic Uncommon (10.00%) Sarofang Blade Rare (6.00%) Sarofang Handle Rare (6.00%) Perigale Barrel Rare (6.00%) Perigale Receiver Rare (6.00%) Perigale Stock Rare (6.00%) Rotation C Axi K8 Relic Uncommon (11.36%) Axi K9 Relic Uncommon (11.36%) Axi T8 Relic Uncommon (11.36%) Axi N9 Relic Uncommon (11.36%) Axi G8 Relic Uncommon (11.36%) Axi K10 Relic Uncommon (11.36%) Axi T10 Relic Uncommon (11.36%) Voruna Blueprint Rare (6.82%) Voruna Chassis Blueprint Rare (4.55%) Voruna Neuroptics Blueprint Rare (4.55%) Voruna Systems Blueprint Rare (4.55%)

Lua: Yuvarium (Extra)

Rotation A 3X Lua Thrax Plasm Very Common (100.00%) Rotation B 3X Lua Thrax Plasm Very Common (100.00%) Rotation C 3X Lua Thrax Plasm Very Common (100.00%)

Lua: Circulus

Rotation A 400 Endo Common (38.72%) Somatic Fibers Common (38.72%) Perigale Blueprint Uncommon (11.28%) Sarofang Blueprint Uncommon (11.28%) Rotation B Neo T6 Relic Rare (4.76%) Neo N21 Relic Rare (4.76%) Neo G4 Relic Rare (4.76%) Neo D5 Relic Rare (4.76%) Neo S15 Relic Rare (4.76%) Neo C2 Relic Rare (4.76%) Neo M4 Relic Rare (4.76%) Sarofang Blade Uncommon (10.16%) Sarofang Handle Uncommon (10.16%) Perigale Barrel Uncommon (10.16%) Perigale Receiver Uncommon (10.16%) Perigale Stock Uncommon (10.16%) Conjunction Voltage Rare (7.94%) Arcane Rise Rare (7.94%) Rotation C Axi K8 Relic Rare (6.12%) Axi K9 Relic Rare (6.12%) Axi T8 Relic Rare (6.12%) Axi N9 Relic Rare (6.12%) Axi G8 Relic Rare (6.12%) Axi K10 Relic Rare (6.12%) Axi T10 Relic Rare (6.12%) Voruna Blueprint Uncommon (12.24%) Voruna Chassis Blueprint Rare (8.16%) Voruna Neuroptics Blueprint Rare (8.16%) Voruna Systems Blueprint Rare (8.16%) Arcane Blessing Uncommon (10.20%) Primary Frostbite Uncommon (10.20%)

Lua: Circulus (Extra)