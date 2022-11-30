All Conjunction Survival rewards in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

Survive the inner halls of Lua for some new loot.

With the new Lua’s Prey update in Warframe, a brand new mission subtype has arrived. Conjunction Survival is only available on the Lua area of the star chart at the points Yuvarium and Circulus. These unique versions of a Survival mission largely function the same as a regular one, but there are some unique additions. Let’s take a look at all of the new rewards and how to get them.

How to get Conjunction Survival rewards in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

The level range for these missions starts at 25-30 on the base star chart. Every five-minute interval will spawn a unique enemy called a Thrax, which comes in two forms. Either a Thrax Centurion, a large brute with a gigantic scythe, or a Thrax Legatus, a ranged unit similar to a Grineer Hellion that can hover in mid-air and fire a barrage of missiles at you. Both of these enemies will drain your Life Support quickly when they’re within a certain distance, so be sure to eliminate them whenever one spawns or you will be in quite a dire situation before you know it.

Players will also get help from the Void as well with a Dax Sentry that roams the area, casting an aura that boosts your Warframe’s ability-casting speed and strength. The Sentry will also occasionally fight back, but don’t count on it solely for help. Here are the rewards you can earn.

Every Conjunction Survival reward in Warframe: Lua’s Prey

Most of the same rewards from normal Survival missions will also appear here within similar weighted chances with only a few additions from the new enemies and exclusive items to these new nodes on Lua.

Players can earn Thrax Plasm at a constant rate when completing a Conjunction Survival mission through at least one wave of five minutes of combat before they are allowed to leave. Thrax Plasm is an alternative resource to trade with Yonta in the Chrysalith for the components of the Voruna Warframe, Sarofang axe, and Perigale sniper rifle.

Here are the drop tables for the new Conjunction Survival nodes on Lua.

Lua: Yuvarium

Rotation A
3,000 Credits CacheCommon (38.72%)
Somatic FibersCommon (38.72%)
400 EndoRare (7.52%)
Perigale BlueprintRare (7.52%)
Sarofang BlueprintRare (7.52%)
Rotation B
Neo T6 RelicUncommon (10.00%)
Neo N21 RelicUncommon (10.00%)
Neo G4 RelicUncommon (10.00%)
Neo D5 RelicUncommon (10.00%)
Neo S15 RelicUncommon (10.00%)
Neo C2 RelicUncommon (10.00%)
Neo M4 RelicUncommon (10.00%)
Sarofang BladeRare (6.00%)
Sarofang HandleRare (6.00%)
Perigale BarrelRare (6.00%)
Perigale ReceiverRare (6.00%)
Perigale StockRare (6.00%)
Rotation C
Axi K8 RelicUncommon (11.36%)
Axi K9 RelicUncommon (11.36%)
Axi T8 RelicUncommon (11.36%)
Axi N9 RelicUncommon (11.36%)
Axi G8 RelicUncommon (11.36%)
Axi K10 RelicUncommon (11.36%)
Axi T10 RelicUncommon (11.36%)
Voruna BlueprintRare (6.82%)
Voruna Chassis BlueprintRare (4.55%)
Voruna Neuroptics BlueprintRare (4.55%)
Voruna Systems BlueprintRare (4.55%)

Lua: Yuvarium (Extra)

Rotation A
3X Lua Thrax PlasmVery Common (100.00%)
Rotation B
3X Lua Thrax PlasmVery Common (100.00%)
Rotation C
3X Lua Thrax PlasmVery Common (100.00%)

Lua: Circulus

Rotation A
400 EndoCommon (38.72%)
Somatic FibersCommon (38.72%)
Perigale BlueprintUncommon (11.28%)
Sarofang BlueprintUncommon (11.28%)
Rotation B
Neo T6 RelicRare (4.76%)
Neo N21 RelicRare (4.76%)
Neo G4 RelicRare (4.76%)
Neo D5 RelicRare (4.76%)
Neo S15 RelicRare (4.76%)
Neo C2 RelicRare (4.76%)
Neo M4 RelicRare (4.76%)
Sarofang BladeUncommon (10.16%)
Sarofang HandleUncommon (10.16%)
Perigale BarrelUncommon (10.16%)
Perigale ReceiverUncommon (10.16%)
Perigale StockUncommon (10.16%)
Conjunction VoltageRare (7.94%)
Arcane RiseRare (7.94%)
Rotation C
Axi K8 RelicRare (6.12%)
Axi K9 RelicRare (6.12%)
Axi T8 RelicRare (6.12%)
Axi N9 RelicRare (6.12%)
Axi G8 RelicRare (6.12%)
Axi K10 RelicRare (6.12%)
Axi T10 RelicRare (6.12%)
Voruna BlueprintUncommon (12.24%)
Voruna Chassis BlueprintRare (8.16%)
Voruna Neuroptics BlueprintRare (8.16%)
Voruna Systems BlueprintRare (8.16%)
Arcane BlessingUncommon (10.20%)
Primary FrostbiteUncommon (10.20%)

Lua: Circulus (Extra)

Rotation A
5X Lua Thrax PlasmVery Common (100.00%)
Rotation B
5X Lua Thrax PlasmVery Common (100.00%)
Rotation C
5X Lua Thrax PlasmVery Common (100.00%)

