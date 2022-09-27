All flower types in Disney Dreamlight Valley and where to find them

These ones don’t put Beast curses on you.

You will have plenty of items that you are tasked with gathering for various characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With how many quests you will be put on, it is a good idea to have a good idea of where to go to get each item. Here is a one-stop shop for where to come across all of the flowers in the game.

Flower typeSelling priceLocation to find it
Black Passion Lily79 CoinsFrosted Heights
Blue Falling Penstemon23 CoinsPlaza
Blue Hydrangea28 CoinsDazzle Beach
Blue Marsh Milkweed48 CoinsGlade of Trust
Blue Passion Lily56 CoinsFrosted Heights
Blue Star Lily30 CoinsForest of Valor
Dandelion23 CoinsPlaza
Green Passion Lily28 CoinsFrosted Heights
Green Rising Penstemon35 CoinsPeaceful Meadow
Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed66 CoinsGlade of Trust
Orange Houseleek52 CoinsSunlit Plateau
Orange Marsh Milkweed33 CoinsGlade of Trust
Orange Nasturtium60 CoinsForgotten Lands
Orange Star Lily43 CoinsForest of Valor
Pink Bromeliad27 CoinsSunlit Plateau
Pink Houseleek35 CoinsSunlit Plateau
Pink Hydrangea22 CoinsDazzle Beach
Purple Bell Flower30 CoinsForest of Valor
Purple Falling Penstemon18 CoinsPlaza
Purple Hydrangea39 CoinsDazzle Beach
Purple Impatiens40 CoinsForgotten Lands
Purple Marsh Milkweed25 CoinsGlade of Trust
Purple Rising Penstemon25 CoinsPeaceful Meadow
Red Bell Flower25 CoinsForest of Valor
Red Bromeliad27 CoinsSunlit Plateau
Red Daisy48 CoinsPeaceful Meadow
Red Nasturtium40 CoinsForgotten Lands
Red Passion Lily38 CoinsFrosted Heights
Sunflowers28 CoinsDazzle Beach
White and Pink Penstemon41 CoinsPlaza
White and Pink Hydrangea54 CoinsDazzle Beach
White Bell Flower30 CoinsForest of Valor
White Daisy25 CoinsPeaceful Meadow
White Impatiens30 CoinsForgotten Lands
White Marsh Milkweed33 CoinsGlade of Trust
White Passion Lily38 CoinsFrosted Heights
Yellow Bromeliad73 CoinsSunlit Plateau
Yellow Daisy20 CoinsPeaceful Meadow
Yellow Nasturtium85 CoinsForgotten Lands

