All flower types in Disney Dreamlight Valley and where to find them
These ones don’t put Beast curses on you.
You will have plenty of items that you are tasked with gathering for various characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With how many quests you will be put on, it is a good idea to have a good idea of where to go to get each item. Here is a one-stop shop for where to come across all of the flowers in the game.
|Flower type
|Selling price
|Location to find it
|Black Passion Lily
|79 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Blue Falling Penstemon
|23 Coins
|Plaza
|Blue Hydrangea
|28 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|Blue Marsh Milkweed
|48 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|Blue Passion Lily
|56 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Blue Star Lily
|30 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|Dandelion
|23 Coins
|Plaza
|Green Passion Lily
|28 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Green Rising Penstemon
|35 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|Orange and Red Marsh Milkweed
|66 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|Orange Houseleek
|52 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Orange Marsh Milkweed
|33 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|Orange Nasturtium
|60 Coins
|Forgotten Lands
|Orange Star Lily
|43 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|Pink Bromeliad
|27 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Pink Houseleek
|35 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Pink Hydrangea
|22 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|Purple Bell Flower
|30 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|Purple Falling Penstemon
|18 Coins
|Plaza
|Purple Hydrangea
|39 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|Purple Impatiens
|40 Coins
|Forgotten Lands
|Purple Marsh Milkweed
|25 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|Purple Rising Penstemon
|25 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|Red Bell Flower
|25 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|Red Bromeliad
|27 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Red Daisy
|48 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|Red Nasturtium
|40 Coins
|Forgotten Lands
|Red Passion Lily
|38 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Sunflowers
|28 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|White and Pink Penstemon
|41 Coins
|Plaza
|White and Pink Hydrangea
|54 Coins
|Dazzle Beach
|White Bell Flower
|30 Coins
|Forest of Valor
|White Daisy
|25 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|White Impatiens
|30 Coins
|Forgotten Lands
|White Marsh Milkweed
|33 Coins
|Glade of Trust
|White Passion Lily
|38 Coins
|Frosted Heights
|Yellow Bromeliad
|73 Coins
|Sunlit Plateau
|Yellow Daisy
|20 Coins
|Peaceful Meadow
|Yellow Nasturtium
|85 Coins
|Forgotten Lands