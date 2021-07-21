All free and premium Battle Pass rewards in Pokémon Go

Like so many other competitive online video games, Pokémon Unite has a Battle Pass system. The game may be free-to-play, but it still needs to make some money for it to continue being supported at the end of the day. If you purchase the Battle Pass in Pokémon Unite, you will work your way through its various tiers to unlock various cosmetics and items that can be used in the game. Here are all of the rewards you will see in the first Battle Pass for Pokémon Unite.

Rank 1: Hip-Hop Style: Pikachu (Premium)

Rank 2: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 3: Vivid Set: Headwear (Premium)

Rank 4: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 5: Vivid Set: Shoes (Premium)

Rank 6: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 7: Vivid Set: Bottoms (Premium)

Rank 8: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 9: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 10: Vivid Set: Innerwear (Premium)

Rank 11:Socks (Off-White)

Rank 12: Canvas High-Tops (Yellow) (Premium)

Rank 13: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 14: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 15: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 16: Egg-Shaped Backpack (White) (Premium)

Rank 17: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 18: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 19: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 20: Star Hoodie (Lime Green) (Premium)

Rank 21: Sandals (Orange)

Rank 22: Knee-High Socks (Green) (Premium)

Rank 23: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 24: 30 Item Enhancers (Premium)

Rank 25: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 26: High-Top Sneakers (Green) (Premium)

Rank 27: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 28: 30 Item Enhancers (Premium)

Rank 29: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 30: Overalls (Indigo) (Premium)

Rank 31: Skinny Pants (Gray)

Rank 32: Design Socks (Black) (Premium)

Rank 33: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 34: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 35: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 36: Turtleneck Sweater (Green) (Premium)

Rank 37: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 38: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 39: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 40: Gingham Set: Innerwear (Premium)

Rank 41: Hoodie (Pink)

Rank 42: Gingham Set: Socks (Premium)

Rank 43: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 44: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 45: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 46: Gingham Set: Shoes (Premium)

Rank 47: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 48: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 49: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 50: Gingham Set: Bottoms (Premium)

Rank 51: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 52: Turtleneck Sweater (Sitrus Berry) (Premium)

Rank 53: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 54: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 55: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 56: Tailored Jacket (Off-White) (Premium)

Rank 57: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 58: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 59: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 60: Pokémon Face Hat (Pikachu) (Premium)

Rank 61: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 62: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 63: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 64: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 65: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 66: Denim Jacket (Blue) (Premium)

Rank 67: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 68: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 69: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 70: Pikachu Set: Tops and Bottoms (Premium)

Rank 71: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 72: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 73: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 74: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 75: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 76: Pikachu Set: Accessory (Premium)

Rank 77: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 78: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 79: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 80: Pikachu Set: Shoes (Premium)

Rank 81: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 82: Varsity Jacket (Red) (Premium)

Rank 83: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 84: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 85: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 86: Work Overalls (Green) (Premium)

Rank 87: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 88: 300 Aeos Tickets (Premium)

Rank 89: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 90: Captain Style: Cinderace (Premium)

Once you have reach rank 90 and got the pirate outfit for Cinderace, you can then continue doing missions to earn Battle Pass Prize Boxes. From the looks of things, these appear to be loot boxes that will give you various rewards when opened. You can have up to 25 Battle Pass Prize Boxes unopened at a time.