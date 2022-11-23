All green stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are several stakes scattered throughout the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These ominous stakes are keys to a sealed door, and when you unlock them all, you’ll have the chance to catch a legendary Pokémon waiting behind it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all green stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all green stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We recommend going after these stakes once you’ve completed all five Titan encounters in Paldea. This will unlock the various traversal upgrades for your mount, making it easier to access these locations.

You can find the first one in the northwest part of Paldea, on the edge of the icy mountains, before they become grassy again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Should you go west, before you reach the edge of the cliff, there will be another green stake on top of the rocks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the center of Casseroya Lake, you can find another green stake on the east side of the central island.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the south of the central island, there is another green stake on the small island before you reach the shore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From this position, head to the east, and next to a waterfall will be another green stake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the west, to West Province Area Three, and a green stake will be on the edge of a river.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside a cave, next to the previous green stake, will be another one on top of a rock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last green stake will be on the western point of Paldea, where the lake meets the sea.