Roblox Legends of Speed codes (July 2022)

In Roblox Legends of Speed, you need to become the fastest Roblox player on the internet. You can compete in races and find new trails to run along while also collecting pets and exploring new maps. However, getting up to speed can be a bit of a grind. That’s why we’ve put together this list of every Roblox Legends of Speed code we could find, giving you a chance to get ahead without putting in any effort.

Working Roblox Legends of Speed codes

This list contains every code we know to be working in Roblox Legends of Speed. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes and claim the rewards in-game.

speedchampion000: Get 5,000 Gems

Get 5,000 Gems hyper250 : Get 250 steps

: Get 250 steps legends500 : Get 500 steps

: Get 500 steps SPRINT250 : Get 250 steps

: Get 250 steps racer300 : Get 300 steps

: Get 300 steps sparkles300: Get 300 Gems

Get 300 Gems Launch200: Get 200 Gems

Expired Roblox Legends of Speed codes

At the time of writing, there are no expired Roblox Legends of Speed codes that we can find. As soon as we discover some, we’ll add them to a list under this heading so you know that the rewards are no longer available.

How to redeem Roblox Legends of Speed codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Legends of Speed, launch the game and click on the Codes button on the right-hand side of the screen. This opens a new window with a textbox where you can enter the codes from the list above. Press return after entering each code to have the rewards automatically applied to your account.

How to get more Roblox Legends of Speed codes

The first place to check for new Roblox Legends of Speed codes is the game’s official Roblox page. This is where the developer will share new codes by adding them to the description box. You should also keep an eye on the game’s Twitter account because codes do get shared there from time to time.

