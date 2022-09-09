All new clothing Abilities in Splatoon 3

Every clothing gear in Splatoon 3 comes with a primary ability, giving you a passive buff during a match. If you upgrade these items and give them more stars, you unlock small secondary skills that provide smaller passive buffs to your build. You can have multiple clothing abilities on your clothing, and knowing all of them gives you a good idea of how to best build your character. This guide covers all clothing abilities in Splatoon 3.

Every clothing ability in Splatoon 3

There are 26 abilities you can find on your gear. Each gear piece you purchase from a shop will have a primary ability. As you level it up, a secondary one will be available. If you upgrade it and give it more Star power by purchasing a copy of it from the same shop, you can unlock more secondary abilities.

These are all the clothing abilities you can find in Splatoon 3.