All new clothing Abilities in Splatoon 3
The clothing make the squid.
Every clothing gear in Splatoon 3 comes with a primary ability, giving you a passive buff during a match. If you upgrade these items and give them more stars, you unlock small secondary skills that provide smaller passive buffs to your build. You can have multiple clothing abilities on your clothing, and knowing all of them gives you a good idea of how to best build your character. This guide covers all clothing abilities in Splatoon 3.
Every clothing ability in Splatoon 3
There are 26 abilities you can find on your gear. Each gear piece you purchase from a shop will have a primary ability. As you level it up, a secondary one will be available. If you upgrade it and give it more Star power by purchasing a copy of it from the same shop, you can unlock more secondary abilities.
Related: How to raise gear star power in Splatoon 3
These are all the clothing abilities you can find in Splatoon 3.
- Ability Doubler
- Doubles the effect of other gear abilities attached to this gear
- Comeback
- Increases your ability power after you’ve respawned
- Drop Roller
- Tilting the Left Stick during a Super Jump lets you perform a roll in that direction when landing
- Haunt
- After you respawn, it reveals the position of the players who splatted you for a short time.
- Ink Recovery Up
- Increase the amount of ink you receive while refilling it
- Ink Resistance Up
- Reduces damage taken and improves mobility when walking through enemy ink during combat
- Ink Saver (main)
- Decrease the amount of ink you consume while using a primary weapon
- Ink Saver (sub)
- Decrease the amount of ink you consume while using a sub weapon
- Intensify Action
- It makes Squid Rolls and Squid Surges easier to do and steadies your aim when firing after you perform a jump
- Last-ditch Effort
- Boosts your ink-recovery rate and the weapon-ink efficiency for the last 30 seconds of a battle
- Ninja Squid
- It leaves no trace when swimming in inked ground, but it slightly reduces your swim speed
- Object Shredder
- Increases the damage dealt to all nonplayer targets
- Opening Gambit
- Boosts your movement speed while moving for the first 30 seconds of a battle
- Quick Respawn
- Reduces the respawn timer after you’ve been splatter, but only if you haven’t splattered other opponents
- Quick Super Jump
- Increase the speed of your Super Jump
- Respawn Punisher
- Increase the respawn time and special-gauge spawn penalty for you and any player you splat
- Run Speed Up
- Increase your movement speed while as an Inkling or in your Octoling form
- Special Charge Up
- Increases how quickly you fill your special-gauge
- Special Power Up
- Upgrades your special weapon
- Special Saver
- Reduces the amount of special gauge you lose when your splatter
- Stealth Jump
- Hides your Super Jump landing point from other, distant players
- Sub Power Up
- Upgrades your sub weapon
- Sub Resistance Up
- Reduces the effects and damage from sub-weapons in combat
- Swim Speed Up
- Increase your movement speed while you’re swimming in your Octoling form
- Tenacity
- Immediately increases your special gauge if your team has fewer players than your opponents
- Thermal Ink
- You can now track distant players hit with shots from your primary weapon