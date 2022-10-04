All Subnautica Console Commands and Cheats

countdownship countdownship This command will start the countdown for Aurora’s dark matter reactor self-destruct timer.

explodeship explodeship This command will explode the Aurora’s dark matter reactor.

restoreship restoreship This command will restore Aurora to its original form (pre-explosion), but radiation will be present.

startsunbeamstoryevent startsunbeamstoryevent This command starts the Sunbeam story event, skipping the countdown.

sunbeamcountdownstart sunbeamcountdownstart This command will start the countdown of the Sunbeam. The timer is 40 minutes and displayed in the top right corner of your screen.

precursorgunaim precursorgunaim This command starts the event in which the Quarantine Enforcement Platform shoots down the Sunbeam.

playsunbeamfx playsunbeamfx This command is similar to the precursorgunaim command (in which the Quarantine Enforcement Platform shoots down the Sunbeam), but plays the second half.

infectionreveal infectionreveal This command plays the animation of when your character realizes that he’s infected with the Kharaa bacterium.

forcerocketready forcerocketready This command prepares the end-game Neptune Escape Rocket – which allows it to be fired without impairing the QEP (Quarantine Enforcement Platform).

item item [item name] [amount] This command can be used to spawn items into your inventory, with the relevant item name and amount.

clearinventory clearinventory This command completely clears your inventory and everything in it will be deleted forever.

spawn spawn [item/object/creature] [amount] This command spawns the specified item/object/creature in front of your character, in the specified amount.

cure cure [range (meters)] This command cures the Kharaa bacterium from your character and all creatures within the given range (in meters).

infect infect [range (meters)] This command infects your character and all creatures within the given range (in meters) with the Kharaa bacterium.

playerinfection playerinfection [stage] This command changes the progression of your character’s Kharaa Bacterium infection. For example, to cure your character of the infection using this command, use ‘playerinfection 5’.

sub sub [submarine] This command spawns any submarine type next to your character.

filterwater filterwater This command will cause all Water Filtration Machines in the game to instantly produce Large Filtered Water.

filtersalt filtersalt This command will cause all Water Filtration Machines in the game to instantly produce Salt.

vehicleupgrades vehicleupgrades This command instantly provides you with all common upgrades/modules for your vehicles.

cyclopsupgrades cyclopsupgrades This command instantly provides you with all upgrades/modules for the Cyclops.

seamothupgrades seamothupgrades This command instantly provides you with all upgrades/modules for the Seamoth.

exosuitupgrades exosuitupgrades This command instantly provides you with all upgrades/modules for the Prawn Suit.

exosuitarms exosuitarms This command gives your Prawn Suit every possible arm.

spawnloot spawnloot This command spawns a collection of resources: Copper Ore, Silver Ore, Gold, 4 Metal Salvage, Gold, and Quartz.

toolsloot toolsloot This command spawns a collection of tools: Propulsion Cannon, Stasis Rifle, BuildBot, Transfuser, Flare, Seaglide, and Repair Tool.

madloot madloot This command spawns a collection of resources: 10 Glass, 10 Titanium, 5 Creepvine Samples, 4 Computer Chips, and 3 Batteries.

bobthebuilder bobthebuilder The command applies the effects of the following commands: fastbuild, unlockall, nocost, fastgrow, fasthatch, and radiation. This command also adds the following items to your inventory: Habitat Builder, Scanner, Survival Knife, and Repair Tool.

resourcesfor resourcesfor [item] This command will add the resources required to craft the specified item to your inventory.

ency ency [databank entry] This command can be used to unlock a specific databank entry. Use ‘ency all’ to unlock all entries. The entry name is case-sensitive and requires exact spelling with no spaces.

damage damage [multiplier] This command can be used to set your character’s received damage multiplier. For example, ‘damage 2’ would double all damage your character takes.

instagib instagib This command toggles Subnatuica’s ‘instagib’ mode. When enabled, any damage given or taken to creatures (and yourself) will result in death, effectively toggling one-shotting.

invisible invisible This command makes you invisible to all creatures, meaning they won’t attack or react to you.

filterfast filterfast This command vastly reduces the time all Water Filtration Machines take to filter water.

fastscan fastscan This command vastly reduces the time it takes for the Scanner to scan, making it almost instant.

fastgrow fastgrow This command effectively removes the time it takes for plants to grow, meaning they will be fully grown seconds after being planted, regardless of the planter they are placed in.

fasthatch fasthatch This command effectively removes the time it takes for eggs in Alien Containments to hatch.

fastbuild fastbuild This command removes the time it takes for modules to be built with the Habitat Builder, but building resources will still be used.

nocost nocost This command removes all crafting and building costs for the following devices: Fabricator, Habitat Builder, Mobile Vehicle Bay, Vehicle Upgrade Console, and Modification Station.

noenergy noenergy This command toggles the usage of power for vehicles, tools, and Seabases.

nosurvival nosurvival This command toggles your character’s need to consume food and water in Survival or Hardcore modes.

oxygen oxygen This command will toggle your character’s oxygen requirements. However, this command won’t save you from drowning if toggled after your oxygen levels have already reached 0.

nitrogen nitrogen This command allows you to stay underwater for longer, but in turn increases your risk of getting decompression sickness, which can result in damage to your character if you rise from the depths too quickly.

radiation radiation This command will stop your character from taking radiation damage, meaning you won’t need a radiation suit in areas like the Aurora.

fixleaks fixleaks This command is a cheat to automatically fix the radiation leaks occurring at the Aurora.

leak leak This command should cause leaks in all Cyclops ships currently on the map, but it has been reported as not working, so it may not work as intended (or at all).

flood flood This command causes every Cyclops ship on the map to start flooding.

damagesub damagesub This command causes every Cyclops ship on the map to take 400 damage.

destroycyclops destroycyclops This command causes every Cyclops ship on the map to be destroyed, leaving the ship’s remains in their place (they cannot be removed).

restorecyclops restorecyclops This command will fix every destroyed Cyclops ship on the map, restoring it to a less damaged state, and allowing for it to be used and repaired.

vfx vfx [effect] [effect number] This command can be used to force visual effects to occur. However, currently, the only effect it can be used with is ‘cyclopssmokeeffect’ (values 0-1).

bubbles bubbles This command spawns air bubbles around your character, which can replenish your oxygen levels.

seaglide seaglide This command spawns a Seaglide in front of your character (without any power).

dig dig [meters] This command will remove all terrain within the given diameter (in meters), effectively digging for you. It should be noted that this can cause large changes to the map by removing a lot of terrain.

unlock unlock [blueprint name] This command can be used to unlock a specified blueprint.

lock lock [blueprint name] This command can be used to lock a specified blueprint.

unlockall unlockall This command will instantly unlock all blueprints for your character.

unlockdoors unlockdoors This command will instantly unlock all doors in the Alien Bases and the Aurora. Note that sealed doors will not be unlocked using this command (you need to use the laser cutter).

freedom freedom This command will change your game mode to Freedom mode, which is the same as Survival mode, but your character will not require food and water to survive.

creative creative This command will change your game mode to Creative mode, which prevents death, allows you to craft and build without the need for resources, and energy is not required for any vehicles, seabases, etc.

survival survival This command will change your game mode to Survival mode, in which death and damage are possible. Water, food, and oxygen are required. Resources and energy are required for building, crafting, using vehicles, etc.

hardcore hardcore This command will change your game mode to Hardcore mode, which is the same as Survival mode, but will end the game instantly when your character dies.

day day This command will set the map’s time to day.

night night This command will set the map’s time to night.

daynightspeed daynightspeed [multiplier] This command allows you to speed up or slow down the day/night cycle. Use ‘daynightspeed 1’ to restore the default day/night cycle speed.

cinematics cinematics This command toggles animated cinematics in the game.

debugsound debugsound This command toggles all sound in the game.

entreset entreset This command will reload everything currently in the game, except for terrain. ‘Reloading’ will remove things like NPCs, outlaying objects, and could cause irreversible damage to your save.

gamereset gamereset This will restore everything (the map, your character, etc) to your last save.

farplane farplane [view distance] This command can be used to change your view distance. However, some users have reported that it doesn’t work for them. Use ‘farplane 1000’ for the default view distance.

fog fog This command toggles the fog in the game.

fov fov [desired fov] This command can be used to change your camera’s field of view. The default FoV is 60.

freecam freecam This command causes the camera to leave your character and freely move around the map. This command puts you in ‘noclip’ mode, which means you can move through all obstructions.

fps fps This command toggles your FPS display.

nobloom nobloom A game restart is required for this command to be applied. This command removes bloom effects (this can improve performance).

noshadows noshadows A game restart is required for this command to be applied. This command removes shadows (this can improve performance).

printbiome printbiome This command prints the name of the biome your character is currently within.

sizeref sizeref This command will spawn a Wasabi One diver into the map at the piece of terrain you are looking at (you must be looking at terrain for this command to work).

speed speed [speed multiplier] This command can be used to slow down or speed up the game. A multiplier of 2 would double the game’s speed, 0.5 would half it.

target target This command will toggle the target debug screen on and off.

schoolfishai schoolfishai This command will toggle the AI of the Shoal of Fish.

vsync vsync This command toggles the monitor VSync option.

vr vr [mode] This command can be used to enter (or exit) the VR mode in Subnautica. Use ‘vr none’ to disable.

biome biome [biome name] This command will teleport you to the specified biome.

warp warp [x coordinate] [y coordinate] [z coordinate] This command will teleport your character to the specified coordinates.

warpforward warpforward [distance] This command will teleport you forward by the specified distance in meters.

batch batch [batch x] [batch y] [batch z] This command will teleport you to a set of batch coordinates. These are not the same as the warp command coordinates. For the batch X and Z coordinates, 12 is the center of the map and 18Y is sea level. For example, the command ‘batch 12 18 12’ would teleport you to the center of the map at sea level.

warpme warpme This command will return you to the last vehicle you were in.

goto goto [location name] This command can be used to teleport you to a specified location.

randomstart randomstart This command will put your character on a lifepod at a random start location.