Apex Legends infinite loading screen error fix Season 9: Legacy

Apex Legends is a very fun game. What isn’t fun is not being able to play it. One of the most common server errors is the infinite loading screen. If you are unable to get pass the loading screen, however, there are some ways you can combat it. These fixes are easy to do, and they don’t require any complex tech skills. Here are the easiest fixes for the infinite loading screen error.

Disconnecting your internet or Airplane Mode

Screenshot by Gamepur

First and foremost, it is always better to be at the ‘Retry’ screen than the infinite loading screen. Disconnecting your internet, or turning on airplane mode, will force your game to the retry screen. That is a great place to start. Once you have done this, you have a few different options.

Turn your internet back on Switch your router if you have multiple, or a 5G connection option Restart your router

Try 1 first, if that doesn’t work, try 2 and so forth.

If you see the “No servers available” error, do not quit out. This is usually a sign that you are close to connecting to the server. It will keep trying at that point, and usually eventually succeed.

Log in from a second account

If all else fails, another fix is to try logging in from a different account. Have a friend try to log in, or try your alt. Sometimes certain accounts have more trouble than others, so this could be a temporary fix.