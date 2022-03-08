Apex Legends Mobile APK and OBB download link

Apex Legends Mobile has been released in 10 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. You will be able to test nine legends in this version of the game, including Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic along with a few other selected features.

If you reside in one of the regions listed above, you can download the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store to jump into the mobile experience of one of the most popular PC games, Apex Legends. However, if you are having some issues while getting Apex Legends Mobile, you can install it via the APK and OBB download links.

Apex Legends Mobile APK and OBB Download

The Apex Legends Mobile APK file size is around 80 MB, and the OBB files weigh 2.5 GB. The game occupies approximately 3 GB of storage, so before starting the installation process, make sure you have enough space in your device.