Apex Legends Mobile APK and OBB download link
Apex Legends Mobile will be coming to more countries soon.
Apex Legends Mobile has been released in 10 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. You will be able to test nine legends in this version of the game, including Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic along with a few other selected features.
If you reside in one of the regions listed above, you can download the game from Google Play Store and Apple App Store to jump into the mobile experience of one of the most popular PC games, Apex Legends. However, if you are having some issues while getting Apex Legends Mobile, you can install it via the APK and OBB download links.
Apex Legends Mobile APK and OBB Download
- Apex Legends Mobile Beta APK Download Link
- Apex Legends Mobile Beta First OBB Download Link
- Apex Legends Mobile Beta Second OBB Download Link
The Apex Legends Mobile APK file size is around 80 MB, and the OBB files weigh 2.5 GB. The game occupies approximately 3 GB of storage, so before starting the installation process, make sure you have enough space in your device.
- Download the APK and OBB files of Apex legends Mobile and locate the downloaded files on your device.
- Click on the APK file and tap on the Install button to start the installation process. If you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to settings > safety, and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.
- After the APK file is installed, move both the OBB filesto Android > OBB > com.ea.gp.apexlegendsmobilefps
- Apex Legends Mobile is now installed completely, and if you want, you can now delete the APK file, but don’t delete the OBB (data) file of the game.