Bacon Tower Tycoon codes (January 2023)

When you hear Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon, what comes to mind? It’s probably the juicy pork meat, but this game is about the bacon hairstyle. In the game, you need to collect these hairs and fry them up to earn money that helps you upgrade your bacon spamming and frying speed.

The game is straightforward, and you can get quick boosts at the start using the working Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon codes. The codes help you earn free money to boost your game. You get a generous amount of money, especially for beginners.

All Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon Codes List

Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon Codes (Working)

TheCodeInTheSky — Reward: 1,000 money

— Reward: 1,000 money wilco — Reward: 500 money

— Reward: 500 money FreeMoney — Reward: 250 money

Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon Codes (Expired)

ApexSageIsKindaSexy — Reward: free money

— Reward: free money Release — Reward: free money

— Reward: free money ObeyIsHandsome — Reward: free money

— Reward: free money ILikeMoney — Reward: free money

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon

Follow the steps below to redeem Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon codes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon on your device.

Click on the Twitter icon on the right side.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code and hit redeem to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon codes?

There is only one way to check for new working Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon codes: by joining the WIL Y AMIGOS 😀 Roblox Group. Unlike other Roblox games, this game does not have an official Discord Server or a Twitter account. So the Roblox group is all there is for getting the newer codes.

Why are my Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon codes not working?

There are mainly two reasons why your Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon codes are not working. First, a specific code might have expired over time or with newer updates. Second, you might be making a typo when entering the codes. We recommend copying the working code from above and pasting it into the game.

How to get more free rewards in Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon?

There are two other ways to get more free rewards in Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon. You can join the WIL Y AMIGOS 😀 Roblox Group and get a 10% increase for money. You can also complete the Obby course on the lobby side to get more rewards.

What is Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon?

Roblox Bacon Tower Tycoon is a comedic game about collecting and frying bacon hairs. As you start frying more hairs, you earn more money that you can use to upgrade the hair spamming rate and also the frying speed to get more money. You keep doing that until you are bored or build your dream bacon spamming tower.