Baldur’s Gate 3: All Legendary Armor & How To Get Them
There are several legendary armor pieces you can find while playing Baldur’s Gate 3, and this guide shows you how to get them.
There are legendary weapons and armor for you to find in Baldur’s Gate 3. These armor and weapon pieces are pretty tough to track down, but they always appear in specific locations, which makes them easier to find when you’re ready for a repeated playthrough of the game or you want to make sure to deck out your party members with the best options possible.
For this guide, we’re going to make it easier to track down the legendary armor, and how you can get it in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Where To Find All Legendary Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3
There are two places you can typically find Legendary Armor in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can usually find it as a quest reward, which generally occurs in Act 3. However, you might be able to earn it by defeating tough bosses, and it will be on their bodies when you can loot them. Both are tough ways to unlock this extraordinary armor, but it’s well worth it, such as the many legendary weapons you can find in the game.
You can find These legendary armor pieces while playing Baldur’s Gate 3, and where they came from.
|Legendary Armor Name
|Where to Find It
|Type of Legendary Clothing
|Abilities
|Gloves of Soul Catching
|After defeating Raphael and setting Hope free in the House of Hope, you’ll get it as a reward.
|Gloves
|Soul Fist: Wearer’s unarmed attacks deal 1d10 Force Damage
Soul Catching: Once per turn, the wearer can choose to regain 10 Hit Points after using an Unarmed attack. However, they can choose to instead have Advantage on Attack Rolls or Saving Rolls until their next turn.
Constitution +2 (up to 20)
|Helldusk Armour
|You can receive this item after defeating Raphael in the House of Hope. You need to fight and defeat Raphael to loot it off his body.
|Heavy Armor Chestplate
|Helldusk Armour: Regardless of your proficiencies, the wearer is considered Proficient with this armor while they wear it.
Infernal Retribution: When the wearer succeeds with a Saving Throw, the one who caused the Saving Throw receives Burning for three rounds.
Prime Aegis of Fire: The wearer is resistant to Fire Damage and cannot be burned. The wearer also takes three less damage from all sources.
They gain the level three spell, Fly.
|Helm of Balduran
|You must explore the Wyrmway, complete the trials, and defeat Ansur.
|Medium Armor Helmet
|Balduran’s Vitality: The helmet gives the wearer the chance to heal 2 Hit Points at the beginning of every turn.
Balduran’s Favour: The wearer has a +1 bonus to Armor Class, and Saving throws
Stun Immunity: The wearer cannot be stunned, and attackers cannot land Critical Hits against them
|Mask of the Shapeshifter
|The helmet of the Shapeshifter is a preorder item for Baldur’s Gate 3’s Digital Deluxe Edition.
|Helmet
|Level 1 Illusion Spell that allows wearer to disguise themselves
|Vicoani’s Walking Fortress
|You can get this shield by defying Viconia in the House of Grief, siding with Shadowheart, and defeating her.
|Shield
|Rebuke of the Mighty: When a foe hits the wearer with a melee attack, they can use their reaction to deal 2 to 8 Force Damage and knock them Prone unless they pass a Dexterity Saving Throw.
Spellguard: You gain Advantage on Saving throws against Spells. Spell Attack Rolls against the wearer have Disadvantage.
The wearer also receives the spells Reflective Shell and Warding Bond at level 2.