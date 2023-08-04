Baldur’s Gate 3 – How To Dye Clothing & All Dye Colors

Here’s how to find and use all dyes to change clothes’ color in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Slash, pierce, and spell-cast your way through hordes of enemies in Baldur’s Gate 3 while rocking a killer outfit makeover. Like in most RPGs, loot comes from the pockets of fallen enemies or from raiding treasure chests and bartering with merchants. However, it doesn’t take long to realize that new armor doesn’t come around too often. A change in color helps spice things up a little. However, most armor sets, gloves, and boots come with a default color that can easily be changed with dyes. This guide covers how to find and use dyes in BG3.

Where to Get Dyes in Baldur’s Gate 3

As with most things in the game, dyes can be found from looting corpses and emptying chests. Still, if you’re looking for a quick fix, head to Arron’s Store in Emerald Grove’s The Hollow. This little fellow has many dyes for sale.

How to Use Dye in Baldur’s Gate 3

Dye Armor BG3
To dye clothes in Baldur’s Gate 3, follow these steps:

  1. Open the inventory and look for the dye.
  2. Right-click the dye and choose Combine to open the dyeing window.
  3. Drag the desired clothing item to the second slot in the dyeing window.
  4. Click Combine and then close the window.

This should give this clothing item a whole new color. 

Feeling unhappy with the result? Arron sells a Dye Remover that restores the item to its original color.

All Dye Colors in Baldur’s Gate 3

Arron's Dye Store in Baldur's Gate 3
ImageDye Name
Purple Dye
Blue Dye
Muddy Red Dye
Orange Dye
Pale Orange Dye
Drake General Dye (Goldish Yellow)

This guide is a work in progress, and we’ll continue to update with more dye colors as we find them in the game.

