Baldur’s Gate 3 – How To Get Through Crevices and Burrow Holes

Baldur’s Gate 3 map hides a bounty of secrets. Many hidden areas can be uncovered by paying full attention to the character’s movements. Such is the case of rock and wood crevices and burrow holes. New secret areas or entrances can be accessed by interacting with these holes. As long as you know how to use them, that is.

How to Enter Wooden Crevices and Rocky Crevices in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are as many ways to crawl through crevices as hidden crevices spread throughout the map. Here are some ideas:

For spellcasters or rogues , use the Disguise Self illusion spell to turn into a halfling or gnome. These classes are medium-sized and can enter crevices.

or , use the illusion spell to turn into a halfling or gnome. These classes are medium-sized and can enter crevices. If none of these classes are in the party, look for a scroll representing the illusion spells mentioned above to enter the crevice.

How to Enter Burrow Holes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Burrow Holes are smaller, meaning medium-sized creatures like halflings and gnomes won’t do the job. Instead, turn into a small animal like a rat.

For Wood Wizards , cast Find Familiar to spawn a tiny rat friend capable of entering the Burrow Hole.

, cast Find Familiar to spawn a tiny rat friend capable of entering the Burrow Hole. For druids , use Wild Shape to turn into a tiny animal, like a spider or a rat.

, use Wild Shape to turn into a tiny animal, like a spider or a rat. If none of these options are available, look for a scroll in the inventory capable of conjuring any of these spells once.

How to Spot Hidden Crevices and Holes in Baldur’s Gate 3

To spot hidden burrow holes and rocky crevices, look closely while traveling and pay attention to passed or failed perception checks. If any of the active party members pass a perception check while strouting about a hidden spot, the area will get a white glow.

Crevices and holes are all over Baldur’s Gate 3 map, both in the wilderness and inside safe areas. One wooden crevice, for instance, is inside the Hollow, hiding the Tiefling kids’ hideout. An example of a burrow hole can be spotted around The Risen Road, behind the burnt house.