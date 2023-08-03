Baldur’s Gate 3: Should You Kill Monster Hunter Gandrel

With all the horrific creatures roaming the world, Monster Hunters are all too common in Baldur’s Gate 3. In fact, one of them is amongst your potential companions, Wyll. However, the one Monster Hunter that you should be concerned about for now is Gandrel, a smelly-looking Grud found in the Putrid Bog. After some chatter, he reveals he’s hunting for a Vampire Spawn called Astarion. And since we’ve got someone in our party who perfectly matches that description, it’s time to make some choices.

Kill Monster Hunter Gandrel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Upon realizing Gandrel is after his tail, Astarion insists on killing the monster hunter. Give in to his advice — or accidentally choose a dialogue option with Astarion‘s name, like I did — and you will engage in battle.

Upon defeat, Monster Hunter Grandel drops the following items:

Grandrel’s Aspiration, a 3-12 damage crossbow

Arrow of Acid

Arrow of Fire

2 Healing Potions

2 Torches

Alas, there’s no hasty note with ominous initials revealing who hired him. However, it’s highly suspected that Cazador, Astarion’s master, is behind the hunt.

Let Monster Hunter Gandrel Go in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s the thing: besides the stink, Gandrel comes off as a pretty friendly guy. Unless you’re going for a ruthless character or are entirely set on eliminating all possible threats for the future, it’s hard to decide to kill him off.

Not killing Gadrel during this first encounter opens the possibility of him returning after you and Astarion with Auntie Ethel’s help. It’s a loose end you’re leaving open just to spare this monster hunter’s life.

Speak with Astarion after this encounter to find out more about how he became a Vampire Spawn and why his master could possibly be chasing him.

In the end, it’s up to the type of character you’re roleplaying, but it’s likely both outcomes will have consequences in the Baldur Gate 3’s later game.