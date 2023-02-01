The 10 best easter eggs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 includes many easter eggs in both its single-player campaign and its multiplayer maps. Although players have found a number of these little references, several of them are hidden and quite easy to miss — as easter eggs should be. If you’re a long-time fan who likes to explore the tiny details and references in Call of Duty games, here’s where you can find 10 ones in 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 that we found interesting.

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 to debut five new weapons in Season 2, while custom perks are finally coming to the battle royale

Activision’s obscure console

Image via Captain Hishiro on YouTube

While doing the Piccadilly mission, you will come across a store that used to sell electronics. One of the cool things about this store is you can see an Activision console with controllers sitting beside it. Obviously, the game didn’t use the copyrighted name and instead called it “Actibase,” but the console is identical, though the controllers look a bit different.

Breaking Bad RV

Image via PlayerKai Gaming on YouTube

The 1986 Fleetwood Bounder RV from Breaking Bad is within the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s 6v6 version of the Santa Sena Border Crossing multiplayer map. This van is an iconic piece from the show, so many players might not notice it unless they’ve seen the show before. You can find it among the other vehicles stopped on the roads and highways with duct tape on its door, just like in the show. There is also another one just like it a little further down the road.

Billie Eilish sing-along in campaign mission Tradecraft

Image via Only FPS channel on YouTube

Are you a Billie Eilish fan? Something cool you can see while walking through Amsterdam in the Tradecraft mission is a group of buskers singing “Bad Guy” by Billie Elish. You can listen to the entire song if you stand by long enough.

Burger Town

Image via Reddit user NitrokiddXxX

Burger Town looks quite familiar, doesn’t it? This is a burger food chain that is inspired by a real-life burger chain we all know and love. This chain is featured on the Terminal map of Modern Warfare 2 (2009), but more prominently in the campaign missions No Russian, Wolverines, and Second Sun. The layouts of the restaurants aren’t the same as in the previous game, but it’s a nice callback to an infamous part of the game’s spiritual predecessor.

Developer note in Al Bagra Fortress

Image via Reddit User joman66

One Infinity Ward developer seems to have hidden a note on the board of Ottoman Palace information board, which can be located on the Al Bagra Fortress map. A lot of the body of text on the board is hard to make out, but the first paragraph has some tongue-in-cheek lines like: “It is my hope that this text will eventually be illegible unlike the previous signs in Modern Warfare, which many diligent people online took the time to translate and transcribe much to my horror.”

Ghost’s classic mask

Image via Call of Duty

In the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, we see Ghost wearing his original iconic skull mask. This has been an important piece of the mysterious character’s identity. The rebooted Modern Warfare showed Ghost wearing a new mask, but later in the story of this 2022 sequel, we see Ghost wearing the same mask in his original appearance with the painted-on ghost print.

Grandma’s house

Image via stinkybeav123 on YouTube

If you played the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, you will remember the Overgrown map — in it was the house by the riverbank that gave you the ability to climb onto the roof and go inside the attic, where a mounted machine gun could be found. This was referred to as “grandma’s house” among players who were dedicated to the game. There are a couple of these “grandma’s houses” that can be found in different locations throughout the Warzone 2.0 map, and each one will have the same layout.

Rust map reference in Taraq

image via m4rtinpl4ys on YouTube

Players who played the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 should know about Rust, which was a fan-favorite map most famous for hosting 1v1 duels between friends. Thirteen years later, you can find Rust in the Taraq map while in Ground War mode.

Riley the dog from Call of Duty: Ghosts

Image via Generic Gaming on YouTube

A toy of Riley, the infamous companion dog from Call of Duty: Ghosts, can be seen in a house during the Alone mission. Riley is a military working dog and member of the U.S. Special Operations unit, which consists of Riley, his caregiver David “Hesh” Walker, and Logan Walker. The toy found in Modern Warfare 2 is the same model as the weapon charm featured in its predecessor’s multiplayer mode.

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 datamine points to the addition of two highly-requested modes

Teddy bears

Image via Captain Eggcellent on YouTube

In Infinity Ward-developed Call of Duty games, players can find little adorable hidden teddy bears — Modern Warfare 2 has them in the campaign mission titled Alone. You can find them just sitting around, it is a cute touch. Many players seem to make it a mini challenge among their groups to find the teddy bears.