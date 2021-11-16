Best M1928 Loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The M1928, commonly referred to as the Thompson or Tommy Gun, is one of the most recognizable weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Not only that, but it is also incredibly strong and offers a magazine capacity that no other SMG in Vanguard offers, making it an easy choice for players wanting to go on long sprees in close quarters situations. When equipped with the right attachments, the M1928 is going to be your best friend when rushing into enemy territory.

Muzzle: M1928 Silencer

Barrel: Chariot 5.5″

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Magazine: 8MM Kurz 100 Round Drums

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Optic: Slate Reflector

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Ragdoll T2 Support

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

The combination of the M1928 Silencer and the Chariot 5.5″ barrel is a no-brainer. These attachments are perfect for an aggressive playstyle that focuses on rushing your enemies before they can see or hear you. The M1928 Silencer lets you maintain concealing your position around the map while the Chariot 5.5″ barrel lets you sneak off some medium to long-range kills with ease. Additionally, the Chariot 5.5″ does increased body damage, which is very useful on an SMG.

To maintain your accuracy, there are a few attachments you will need to use to tame the recoil of the M1928. First is the Ragdoll T2 Support stock which provides +3 recoil control, +3 accuracy, +2 recoil recovery and +2 flinch resistance, making the gun feel very stable. Also be sure to use the SMLE Pistol Grip to regain some of that lost sprint to fire speed, with the added bonus of hip-fire accuracy.

Related: Best BAR loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

While optics are very subjective, the Slate Reflector seems to be the go-to optic for close-quarters weapons, and it really shines on the M1928. Added with the 8MM Kurz 100 Round Drums, you will be able to snap on and eliminate tons of enemies before needing to reload. For when the time does arise, be sure to use the Sleight of Hand proficiency to get back in the fight as fast as possible.

The final few attachments help the M1928 become even quicker at handling and killing other players. The Lengthened ammo type increases the bullet velocity significantly while the Fabric Grip speeds up the handling of the weapon. Be sure to use the Fully Loaded kit as the M1928 happens to run out of ammo very quickly.

The rest of your class should be focused on quickness and ammo. Be sure to run Ghost, Radar, and Scavenger to always know where the enemy is without them knowing where you are. It is also a good idea to try flashbangs, especially on close-quarters maps such as Das Haus to blind the enemy as you run in.