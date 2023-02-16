Best Nature for each Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players need to learn the importance of a game mechanic called “Nature.” Introduced in Gen 3, Nature affects the growth of a Pokémon’s stats as it levels up. They increase certain stats by 10% in exchange for decreasing other stats by the same percentage. Because of this, players need to know the best Nature to set for their Pokémon as this could determine whether they will win battles or not.

The best Nature for every Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

There are 25 Natures in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with four Natures for each of the five stats that each Pokémon has. There are also four “Neutral Natures” that do not affect the growth of a Pokémon’s stats as it levels up. We’ve decided to omit the Neutral Natures for this article since we’re discussing the best Natures that can help your Pokémon grow stronger.

Best Natures for Pokémon focused on Attack

Nature Increases Sacrifices Adamant Attack Sp. Atk Brave Attack Speed Lonely Attack Defense Naughty Attack Sp. Def

Adamant is the most popular among these Attack-focused Natures, as it helps Pokémon who specializes in physical attacks deal more damage by “sacrificing” something they don’t need. Pokémon that could benefit from Adamant include:

Haxorus

Iron Hands

Baxcalibur

Roaring Moon

Koraidon

Slither Wing

Kingambit

Iron Thorns

Great Tusk

Garchomp

Scizor

Breloom

Gyarados

Ceruledge

Gallade

Heracross

Bisharp

Braviary

Brave is great for slow but strong Pokémon. So, why not turn them into One-hit KO machines since they’re already too slow anyway? Here are some Pokémon that can benefit from Brave:

Copperajah

Iron Hands

Kingambit

Tyranitar

Iron Thorns

Crabominable

Ursaring

Flareon

Beartic

Brute Bonnet

Mudsdale

Lonely is great if you want to turn your Pokémon into cannons that can take down opponents quickly. However, be wary that they can also get knocked out just as easily. Here are some Pokémon that can benefit from Lonely:

Roaring Moon

Flareon

Gallade

Honchkrow

Barraskewda

Naughty is a great offensive Nature for Pokémon who are not dependent on their Special Defense to stay in the game. Here are some Pokémon that will benefit from Naughty:

Slaking

Palafin

Salamence

Crabominable

Great Tusk

Iron Valiant

Chien-Pao

Breloom

Copperajah

Stonjourner

Bisharp

Honchkrow

Best Natures for Pokémon focused on Defense

Nature Increases Sacrifices Bold Defense Attack Impish Defense Sp. Atk Lax Defense Sp. Def Relaxed Defense Speed

Bold is great for Pokémon that are more dependent on their Special Attack moves to deal damage. It will help build up Defense without having to sacrifice Special Attack. Pokémon that could benefit from Bold include:

Magnezone

Torkoal

Impish is for those who want their Pokémon, who often learn special attacks, to become the ultimate tank. This is because such Pokémon could use a further boost in Defense. Pokémon that could benefit from Impish include:

Avalugg

Cloyster

Toxapex

Orthworm

Forretress

Stonjourner

Great Tusk

Leafeon

Ting-Lu

Garganacl

Sandaconda

Lax is great for players who want to increase their Pokémons’ Defense stat while ensuring they can still deal some hurt. Pokémon that could become impenetrable to basic attacks thanks to Lax include:

Cloyster

Orhtworm

Stonjourner

Great Tusk

Iron Treads

Relaxed is great for slow Pokémon that have high defense. This will slow them down further, but will make them hard to defeat, giving them enhanced longevity in fights. Pokémon that could benefit from Relaxed include:

Toxapex

Forretress

Torkoal

Ting-Lu

Garganacl

Kingambit

Donphan

Coalossal

Hippowdon

Bronzong

Best Natures for Pokémon focused on Special Attack

Nature Increases Sacrifices Mild Sp. Atk Defense Modest Sp. Atk Attack Quiet Sp. Atk Speed Rash Sp. Atk Sp. Def

Modest is the best Nature for most Pokémon who depend on special attacks to deal damage. It is best suited for dual-type Pokémon that use special moves more often than not. Pokémon benefiting from Modest include:

Chi-Yu

Iron Moth

Hatterene

Miraidon

Volcarona

Flutter Mane

Polteageist

Gholdengo

Magnezone

Glimmora

Espeon

Gengar

Armarouge

Arboliva

Gardevoir

Frosmoth

Mild is great but because it lowers a Pokémon’s base Defense, it renders them weak against strong opponents. Pokémon with Mild as their Nature is best suited against a non-physical attacker like Sylveon. Pokémon benefiting from Mild include:

Chi-Yu

Iron Moth

Volcarona

Flutter Mane

Polteageist

Espeon

Gengar

Gardevoir

Frosmoth

Tatsugiri

Haunter

Quiet is great for Pokémon that aren’t very fast but have decent to high Special Attack and Attack stats. This is perfect for slow but strong damage dealers. Pokémon benefiting from Quiet include

Hatterene

Magnezone

Glaceon

Clawitzer

Ampharos

Rabsca

Cacturne

Skeledirge

Rash is a good choice for Pokémon that have decent Defense in combination with stronger Attack and Special Attack stats. But because it lowers Special Defense, Pokémon with this Nature must be quick to defeat enemies using special moves. Pokémon benefiting from Rash include

Iron Bundle

Iron Jugulis

Iron Valiant

Zoroark

Lucario

Toxtricity

Best Natures for Pokémon focused on Special Defense

Nature Increases Sacrifices Calm Sp. Def Attack Careful Sp. Def Sp. Atk Gentle Sp. Def Defense Sassy Sp. Def Speed

Calm is a good choice for many Pokémon dependent on the Special Defense stat, simply because it doesn’t negatively affect their Special Attack stat. This allows them to win against opponents relying on special moves easily. Pokémon that will benefit from Calm include:

Florges

Flutter Mane

Wo-Chien

Cryogonal

Blissey

Sylveon

Umbreon

Dragalge

Chi-Yu

Gardevoir

Scream Tail

Polteageist

Sliggoo

Oranguru

Grumpig

Careful is good for Pokémon already possessing decent Attack, Defense, and Speed as it enhances their overall defense without sacrificing their ability to hurt opponents. Pokémon benefiting from Careful include:

Umbreon

Scream Tail

Gentle is helpful for Pokémon who normally fight other Pokémon relying on Special Attack moves but weakens them against opponents with high Attack points. This means players will need to be careful who to let Gentle-natured Pokémon fight against. Pokémon benefiting from Gentle include

Florges

Flutter Mane

Cryogonal

Blissey

Toedscruel

Gardevoir

Gallade

Polteageist

Sliggoo

Sassy increases Special Defense in exchange for lowered Speed and is good for slow but tanky Pokémon possessing decent HP, Defense, and Attack as it allows them to stay longer in battle. Pokémon benefiting from Sassy include

Toxapex

Wo-Chien

Sylveon

Dragalge

Bronzong

Hypno

Best Natures for Pokémon focused on Speed

Nature Increases Sacrifices Hasty Speed Defense Jolly Speed Sp. Atk Naive Speed Sp. Def Timid Speed Attack

Jolly and Timid are popular choices among players whose Pokémon aren’t very offensive. Jolly is great for Pokémon with decent to strong Attack. Here are some Pokémon that can benefit from Jolly:

Barraskewda

Koraidon

Weavile

Wugtrio

Dugtrio

Roaring Moon

Hawlucha

Sneasel

Persian

Lycanroc

Maushold

Meanwhile, Timid is great for Pokémon with decent to strong Special Attack. Below are the Pokémon that can benefit the most from Timid:

Electrode

Flutter Mane

Miraidon

Jolteon

Salazzle

Scream Tail

Espeon

Jumpluff

Gengar

Pyroar

Cryogonal

Hasty and Naive, on the other hand, are great for Pokémon whose moves are dependent on their Speed stats and have decent to high HP, Attack, and Special Attack. This is because both Natures turn Pokémon with weak defenses into quick glass cannons, able to damage enemies and avoid their attacks before getting knocked out.

Here are some Pokémon that can benefit from Hasty:

Electrode

Dragapult

Flutter Mane

Jolteon

Kilowattrel

Meowscarada

Cyclizar

Wugtrio

Dugtrio

Salazzle

On the other hand, here are the Pokémon that can benefit from Naive:

Dragapult

Iron Bundle

Barraskewda

Chien-Pao

Talonflame

Kilowattrel

Meowscarada

Cyclizar

Hawlucha

Salazzle

Iron Valiant

Will my Pokémon always win if I choose the right Nature for them?

All that said, players should keep in mind that Natures are not the only things to consider when leveling Pokémon up. While Natures help determine a Pokémon’s future strength, it’s not the only factor that counts. For example, aside from Natures, there are EVs and IVs.

Aside from these factors, players also need to consider the best moveset for their Pokémon to use in battle. Equipping a weak moveset doesn’t only result in being unable to take advantage of a Pokémon’s real strengths — it’s also counterproductive and might lead to potential losses in battles. Always choose the best moves complementing your Pokémon’s Nature and base stats.