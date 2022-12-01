The 10 best nude and sex mods for Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has a strong modding community that has added new content for the game, allowing players to customize their farm experience to their liking. There are also mods for a steamier experience, from changing clothing to entire portrait changes. You can also replace sprites with skins of other characters or new designs.

While there aren’t mods that deliver a full sexual experience, you still have enough options to pack nudity into Stardew Valley. Some of these mods can work together, though you will need to experiment in order to find the optimal combination.

10) Nude Statues

The Nude Statues mod will edit the statues in the game to have more revealing outfits, or have a skimpier appearance. This will not change the statue’s actual purpose or distort it entirely. It just adds nude additions to a statue or replaces the statue model with a nude being.

9) Nude Mermaids

Instead of changing the appearance of the statues, the Nude Mermaids mod will make some of the mermaid imagery topless. This won’t do anything to the lower body of a mermaid (which is a fish), but it will change any mermaid outfits into a topless sprite.

8) Mobile Phone NSFW Themes

If you buy a Mobile Phone, you can use the Mobile Phone NSFW Themes mod to change the background theme of your phone. There are 78 different themes, each with two images to choose from. That’s 156 potential images that you can set as your phone’s background image, and they are steamy photos that involve varying degrees of nudity/sex.

7) Horny Bachelors

While most nudity mods focus on the females, the Horny Bachelors mod takes this in a different direction. You can make the male characters hook up, change their habits, and remove all of their clothing. The dialogue will also reflect these changes, with characters remarking on their nudity or the change in habits.

6) GlitchyReal’s Naturist Overhaul

For simple drawings of characters without clothes, the Naturist Overhaul mod by GlitchyReal will redo character portraits. The overworld sprites will be changed to be nude from the start, and the portraits will now appear to reflect a character’s newfound nudity.

5) Nude Female Farmer

If you chose a female character in Stardew Valley, you can apply the Nude Female Farmer mod to remove their clothes. It’s a simple mod that removes all clothing from the female farmer character, but it doesn’t apply for the male farmer.

4) Red Dress Leah

While focusing on a specific character, the Red Dress Leah mod will allow you to change Leah’s outfit into a red dress. You can change the outfit configuration to be as revealing as you like, and you are also able to make Leah completely nude. It’s a mod that allows you to configure a character’s sexiness to your personal preference.

3) AirplaneRandy Buxom Cleavage Portraits

Instead of focusing on a specific female, the Buxom Cleavage Portraits mod by AirplaneRandy includes Abigail, Leah, Haley, and Penny. The mod changes their portrait images to be nude, and allows you to configure their hair length to your personal preference.

2) Nude Valley

For a complete wardrobe shift across the town, the Nude Valley mod kicks off by removing everyone’s clothes. Even if a character is supposed to be clothed, their clothing options will be removed. This applies to both male and female character models, and will affect their character portraits as well.

1) (NSFW) Valley Girls

The (NSFW) Valley Girls mod introduces more opportunities to look at nude female sprites. There are more lewd outfits, nude portraits and sprites, as well as some NPC sex scenes. You can set your preferences as you like (based on seasonality, whether it is appropriate, etc.) and modify them whenever you wish.