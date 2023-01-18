The 10 best sex mods for The Sims 4

The modding community for The Sims 4 has always been particularly strong, with enterprising fans finding ways to tweak the code of the game to produce spectacular results. Of course, not all those changes are made to improve the game’s interface or create new locations for players to visit. Many of them are implemented to make the game that little bit spicier. If you’re looking for the best sex mods for The Sims 4, here are our top picks.

The best sex mods for The Sims 4 – our top ten picks

The Sims 4 isn’t the only game to get the sexy mod treatment, but it does have more than most. Some of these mods are intended to remove some of the censorship around Woohooing in the game, but most offer fans new interactions to play with. Just remember to make sure you’re playing in the privacy of your own home before turning these mods on.

Babies for Everyone

Image via Tanja1986

The best thing about The Sims is that we’re not held back by the rules of our world. Normally that means being able to rise to the top of the acting business through sheer hard work, but this mod pushes the rules a bit further. With this mod, any adult character can become pregnant by Woohooing another sim. This opens up the option for same-sex or elderly couples to have kids, but it also means that the man in a couple can get pregnant instead of the woman.

Ghosts Can Have Babies!

Image via PolarBearSims

The Sims 4 allows ghosts to enter romantic relationships with living sims, but it sadly didn’t let ghosts experience the joy of parenthood. At least, not until now. This mod allows for female ghosts to become pregnant or for male ghosts to either impregnate living or dead female characters. After the appropriate amount of time, a living baby will be born, so you don’t need to worry about ghost babies haunting your dreams.

Hoe It Up

Image via Sacrificial Mods

We’ve all needed a bit of extra cash to see us through to the end of the month. If you’ve found that The Sims 4’s career choices are somewhat lacking, you’re in luck. This sex mod for The Sims 4 lets your female sim begin a career as a lap dancer. You can charge your friends for dances or, if you’re feeling generous, give them for free to your sim’s significant other.

No Mosaic

Image via moxiemason

One of the long-running features in The Sims franchise is the magical privacy screen that shows up every time your sim uses the bathroom or takes a shower. It was only a matter of time before someone found a way to remove this feature, allowing you to view your sim in all their glory while making Woohoo with their loved one. It also means you can watch them poop more clearly, if that’s your thing.

Passionate Romance

Image via Sacrificial Mods

This mod gives sims several new options when interacting with their significant other. They can give them a friendly goose on the backside or take a romantic selfie with them. They can even engage in an old-fashioned make-out session if they just can’t stand to keep their hands off of each other a moment longer. It also adds a new moodlet called Feeling The Love to show that your sim is well and truly loved up at the moment.

Pillow Talk

Image via Shimrod101

This one is for all the cuddlers out there. If you don’t like the fact that your sim immediately gets out of bed after making love to their partner, then the Pillow Talk mod can help make things a bit more intimate. With this mod, your sims will stick around a bit longer and chat, cuddle, or even tell each other their deepest secrets. This sex mod for The Sims 4 is a good way to increase the intimacy of the sexual interactions between sims.

RedAppleNet

Image via Ksuihuh

This mod gives your sims the chance to start their own cyber sex company, earning cash while also fulfilling their career aspirations and even satisfying their love needs through their career, freeing them up for more important matters like throwing crazy parties. The mod includes sexual interactions through online chats, messages, and video calls, all of which earn them money at the same time.

Risky Woohoo

Image via PolarBearSims

Traditionally, there have only been two kinds of sex in The Sims. Woohoo, which is just for fun, and Try for Baby, which can lead to pregnancy. This sex mod for The Sims 4 adds a middle option. Risky Woohoo adjusts the chances of producing a child based on the traits of your sim. A lazy sim might be too unbothered to use protection, while a sim that can’t stand children will obsessively try to avoid that outcome. This mod can add a touch of realism to your sim’s sexual encounters.

“SimDa” Dating App

Image via LittleMsSam

It is a fact of modern life that much of our dating experience is done online, so why deny your sim that experience as well? Installing the SimDa mod for The Sims 4 lets your sim browse the available sims in their area, go on a blind date, or even skip to the main event and have a One Night Stand with their potential paramour. This mod is great for adding an extra avenue for dating within the Sims world.

Wicked Whims

Image via Turbodriver

This mod allows you to choose new traits for how sexually alluring and active your sim is. You can make them a complete exhibitionist that revels in dancing naked in public, or you can keep things more private by increasing the odds that someone will accept your offer of some impromptu Woohoo. It adds numerous sex positions for more adventurous sims and even includes details like STDs and a menstrual cycle for female sims. This is probably the most complete sex mod for The Sims 4 you can download.