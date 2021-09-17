The 10 best Skyrim sex mods

Skyrim is a game of opportunity and possibilities, full of adventures, enemies, stories, and more to explore. With a good mod, this game opens up even further and creates things you could not have imagined. That includes adult material, which let’s not lie, many of us are intrigued by.

Whether it be for fun or other reasons, players have always wanted to make their games a little more explicit, which applies to Skyrim as well. Of course, there are many mods you can choose from to bring some sexuality into the game. We have the best of those here. Obvious warning: these mods are meant for adults and those over 18.

Breasts and Butt Jiggle Mod

It’s pretty self-explanatory, but this mod will take away some of the stiffness we see in the game’s physics and add some “movement” to everything. You know, if that is something that has really been bothering you.

Clams of Skyrim

Yes, this is the name of a mod, and it gives you the ability to customize the internal genitalia in the game. Yeah, there’s really not anything else to say about it.

Caliente’s Body V3

Caliente’s Body V3 mod will allow you to control almost everything about your character’s weight, height, and size of every part of your body. You can customize it to be completely realistic or absolutely absurd.

Ledo4ek Conversion

This mod allows you to make the proportions of the characters in your game out of control — like, anime levels of proportions. Armor can come with different proportion levels, and it’s up to you to see what it does, if you catch our drift.

Furniture Bondage

Turn your home into your own special BDSM dungeon with this mod. It also adds some music to the game to help with the atmosphere.

Flower Girls SE and VR

The Flower Girls SE and VR mod will add some willing ladies to the game in the earlier cities. It includes dialogue, seduction, and more. It is compatible with both the SE and VR versions of the game.

Painslut Companion

We aren’t a fan of the character’s name, but we can’t deny that she is certainly fun to have with you. Alicia is a fully-rendered S&M companion that will follow you around with her fully-voiced quips and lines.

Schlong for Females

It does exactly what you think it does: it gives female characters a penis. If that is something you want to do, then this is the mod for you.

Schlongs of Skyrim

Not to let women be the only target of the mods, you can look into how it will allow you to adjust the size of the external genitalia in the game. You can even customize the animation of the genitals, whatever that may actually look like.

SexLab Lover’s Comfort

No longer will you just have to see the notification that you received your “Lover’s Comfort.” Now, you can see the magic happen with your partner when using this mod. There are even additional comforts that have been added to the game with it.

