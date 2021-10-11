Can you catch a shiny Altered Forme Giratina in Pokémon Go? – October 12, 2021

The upcoming five-star raid starring Altered Forme Giratina is set to release to Pokémon Go on October 12. This won’t be the first time this Pokémon has been in five-star raids, giving players another chance to try and capture it before this Pokémon disappears. For collectors, it’s potentially another chance to try and capture this Pokémon’s shiny form. Can you expect to catch a shiny Altered Forme Giratina in Pokémon Go?

It has been confirmed that the Altered Forme Giratina five-star raids do feature this Pokémon’s shiny form. Therefore, every time you raid against this Pokémon with your friends and try to capture it, you have a one in 20 chance of potentially receiving its shiny form as a reward. These odds are outstanding, giving you a much better chance of catching a shiny legendary Pokémon than if you were to try to find a regular shiny Pokémon in the wild. However, these raids do require a Raid Pass, which can be a relatively high cost.

Altered Forme Giratina will be in five-star raids until October 22, and the nit will be released by Darkrai. Unfortunately, this form of Giratina will not learn any exclusive charged move, so if you already have a shiny Altered Forme Giratina, you might be better off skipping this series of five-star raids and waiting for Darkrai’s appearance on October 22.