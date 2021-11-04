Can you create or join a regiment in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer?

In the last few Call of Duty titles, joining a friend’s regiment was essential to leveling up at the quickest possible rate in multiplayer. When playing with others in the same regiment, the game would then reward you with double XP for an hour each day, as well as an additional 10 percent bonus when this hour ran up. As for Call of Duty: Vanguard, regiments are now a thing of the past, but there is now a similar feature that is arguably far better.

Instead of regiments, Vanguard has substituted it for the new Clans option — which can be located in the multiplayer’s Social menu. This is where you can once again join or create an exclusive club for you and your friends to share a specific tag name. This time around, a clan’s creator will also have the ability to change the color of the tag and even create a custom emblem for the rest of the group — a feature not seen since Black Ops 4.

The hour-long double XP and 10 percent bonuses will still be applied when playing with your clan. Although, these boosts are now applicable to more than just your overall level, as your weapons and operators can now receive these benefits as well. Better yet, this new installment introduces new team-based challenges for your clan to participate in. Completing these challenges will not only lead to additional XP, but also exclusive frames that can be added onto any calling card equipped.

