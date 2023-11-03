Xur Location In Destiny 2 (November 3-7) – What Should You Buy?
Xur sure likes to move around the galaxy, doesn’t he? Here’s a quick guide on how to find him and what goods you should keep an eye out for.
Our friend Xur is constantly busy, so catching him in Destiny 2 is a game in and of itself. We understand that the process can be a bit cumbersome, so we’ll be sharing all the info on where he is, what he’s carrying, and what you should look out for when perusing his goods.
Where is Xur Right Now?
Currently, Xur is located near the Winding Cove in the EDZ. As always, you can reach the EDZ by using your director and choosing the landing point on Earth.
Once there, head up towards the large, crashed ship across the river. At this point, you’re going to do some light platforming—nothing serious, just a jump or two.
Jump on the ledge to the left of the ship, then jump on top of the ship itself. Be careful; if you move too far on the ship, you’ll reach a “Turn Back” point, which will only give you a few seconds to return to the map. Once you’re safely on top of the ship, you’ll want to move to the other end and drop down on the ledge.
From there, you’ll see Xur hanging in the darkest corner near the edge of the cliff. Don’t worry, he’ll say something in his usual strange gibberish, so you can just follow his voice.
Xur’s Best Deals
Xur’s inventory is hit-and-miss this week, with most of the good stuff being exotics, so make sure you have plenty of legendary shards available. If you haven’t gotten it yet, you should aim for the Hawkmoon Exotic first; it’s currently one of the best exotics in the game. The Wormgod Caress is pretty nasty as well due to the massive melee damage that it’s capable of, thanks to its ability to boost melee damage after each kill. Another good one is the Trusted Allegiance set, which is pretty cool-looking for all class variations.
Here’s this week’s selection:
|Name
|Type
|Rarity
|Arbalest
|LFR
|Exotic
|Mechaneers Tricksleeve
|Legs
|Exotic
|Wormgod Caress
|Arms
|Exotic
|Transversive Steps
|Legs
|Exotic
|Hawkmoon
|HC
|Exotic
|Jian 7 Rifle
|PR
|Legendary
|Farewell
|SA
|Legendary
|Spare Rations
|HC
|Legendary
|First In, Last Out
|SG
|Legendary
|Outlast
|PR
|Legendary
|Canis Major
|GL
|Legendary
|Honor’s Edge
|Sword
|Legendary
|Tusked Allegiance Gauntlets
|Arms
|Legendary
|Tusked Allegiance Plate
|Chest
|Legendary
|Tusked Allegiance Mark/Bond/Cloak
|Class
|Legendary
|Tusked Allegiance Helmet
|Head
|Legendary
|Tusked Allegiance Greaves
|Legs
|Legendary
|Exotic Cipher
|Material
|Exotic
Xur is due to leave again on Tuesday, the 7th, so grind for as many legendary shards as possible. The best way to do this is to spend Glimmer on Arc Effects by speaking to Master Rahool at the Tower, selecting the collections option, and choosing the Flair category. After buying a couple of Arc Effects, just dismantle them for one legendary shard each.
In no time, you should have more than enough to buy whatever you need from our pal Xur. We’ll be updating this Destiny 2 guide weekly, so be sure to check back often to keep up with Xur and our recommendations on what you should look for when visiting him.