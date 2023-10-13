Destiny 2 Xur Location: What Is Xur Selling & What Should You Buy? (October 13-17)

Our friend Xur is a busy, well, whatever he is, so catching him is a game in and of itself. We understand that the process can be a bit cumbersome sometimes, so we’ll be sharing all the info on where he is, what he’s carrying, and what you should look out for when perusing his goods. We’ll be updating this guide weekly, so be sure to check back often to keep up with Xur and our recommendations on what you should look for when visiting him. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Where is Xur Right Now?

Currently, Xur is located on Nessus at the Watcher’s Grave. As always, you can reach Nessus by using your director and choosing the landing point near Arcadian Valley on the north side of the map.

Once there, head straight towards the large tree across the field. At this point, you’re going to have to do a bit of platforming, and boy are those branches finnicky. There’s no telling how many times we’ve fallen, so keep things simple and try jumping from surface to surface until you reach the far end of the ledge. He should be standing at the end of the path.

Xur’s Best Deals

Xur has quite the selection this time around, so make sure you have plenty of legendary shards available. If you haven’t gotten them yet, you should aim for any of the Exotic options first, depending on the class you’re playing. The Lord of the Wolves Shotgun is pretty good as well, but you can pass on this if you’re running low on shards. If you play on a controller, the Hawkmoon (rangefinder) is really good, and of the two options, it’d be more worth your while.

Xur is due to leave again on Tuesday, the 17th, so be sure to grind for as many legendary shards as possible. The best way to do this is to spend glimmer on Arc Effects by speaking to Master Rahool at the Tower, selecting the collections option, and choosing the Flair category. After buying a couple Arc Effects, just dismantle them for one legendary shard each. In no time, you should have more than enough to buy whatever you need from our pal Xur.