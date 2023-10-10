Diablo 4 October 10 Campfire Chat: Where to Watch and All Announcements

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood is a week away, and players have already been treated to some positive news and changes coming in the upcoming season. Now, just before the season kicks off, the developers have a Campfire Chat livestream that will discuss some of the last major changes coming to the game, with many being ones players have been asking for.

If you plan to tune in and see what’s coming to Diablo 4 in its new season, we’ve got the details on the upcoming Campfire Chat in this guide, including where and when to watch it and what you can expect from the livestream.

Where to Watch the Diablo October 10 Campfire Chat

The next Diablo 4 Campfire Chat will air on October 10, 2023, at 11 AM PT, and will be available on the official Diablo 4 Twitch and YouTube channels.

The stream will feature associate director of community Adam Fletcher and several members of the development team. It will likely be another lengthy presentation like the recent Developer Update, which covered several major changes and the new content coming to Diablo 4 in Season of Blood.

What to Expect from the Diablo October 10 Campfire Chat

The Campfire Chat will focus on patch 1.2.0 and several aspects all relating to players’ classes, including class balancing, unique items, resistances, damage balance, and item power. These have been some of the main issues raised by players during the game’s current season, with resistances and damage balance being two of the main issues players have had problems with. As for what these changes will be or how they will affect the game, that remains to be seen, but the hope is that the changes announced will address these issues and create a more rewarding gameplay expereince with these systems more finely tuned.

The stream will also have some details on the follow-up patch 1.2.1 and what players can expect as the season is underway. The developers have mentioned this with the upcoming season, and it will see several quality-of-life improvements throughout Season of Blood rather than just when the season kicks off. The stream will then end with the usual Q&A section.