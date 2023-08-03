Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps Challenge – August 2: Earth and Air Outfit

Find out how to complete this week’s exciting DreamSnaps Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley with style.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s nothing like taking pictures of your Disney Dreamlight Valley character and the valley you poured hours of care into. DDV lets its player community share their pictures and vote for the best under this weekly DreamSnaps Challenge.

This new feature was introduced in the July DreamSnaps Update, which has brought along not only Sugar Rush’s candy girl Vanellope but also a concept of thematic DreamSnaps Challenges that players can participate in to earn moonstones. Here is everything you need to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps Challenge.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley – All Tool Skins, How to Get & Apply Them

Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps, Explained

DDV Dreamsnaps Challenge Explained
Screenshot by Gamepur

DreamSnaps is a feature in Disney Dreamlight Valley where players can take pictures based on weekly themes, decorate areas with relevant items, and submit their pictures to earn rewards. Other players can then vote on the submitted pictures.

The challenge will stay open for six days, with each resetting every Wednesday at 1 PM UTC.

How to Unlock DreamSnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To unlock DreamSnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley, finish the Vanellope quest Pixel, Trust, and Fairy Dust. This quest leads to meeting Vanellope, who will be waiting at the top of the castle. Continue progressing with Vanellope’s first quest, and then Disney Dreamlight Valley’s DreamSnaps Challenge feature will unlock under the Events tab in the menu.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Complete Vanellope’s Friendship Quest

Submitting and Voting Dreamsnaps in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamsnaps Challenge Submission
Screenshot by Gamepur

To submit a DreamSnap to the weekly challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, follow these steps:

  1. Check out the current challenge requirements under the DreamSnaps section in the Events menu.
    1. If it’s a furniture-based challenge, decorate an area with relevant furniture items that meet the requirements.
    2. If it’s an outfit-based challenge, equip your character with relevant wardrobe items that meet the requirements.
  2. Take a picture using the in-game camera, meeting the DreamSnaps Challenge’s requirements.
  3. Once you’re happy with the outcome, submit the picture.
Dreamsnaps Challenge Voting Process
Screenshot by Gamepur

Voting for the DreamSnaps Submissions of each weekly challenge only opens after the submission period ends. Players can view all the submitted DreamSnaps under the DreamSnaps section and vote for their favorite pictures the following week. The pictures with the highest votes will earn the most rewards. Still, all participants will earn a specific amount of moonstones for submitting their weekly DreamSnap.

Rewards are distributed to players based on how well their picture meets the challenge requirements and how many votes it receives.

DreamSnaps Weekly Challenge: Earth and Air – August 2 to August 9, 2023

Disney Dreamlight Valley Earth and Air Challenge
Screenshot by Gamepur

This week’s DreamSnaps Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley will run from August 2 to August 9, and is titled “Earth and Air.” The DreamSnaps challenge description states: “Explore your elemental side with designs featuring earth and air.”

  • The mandatory requirements are to use 3 outfit pieces with “Green” and “Brown” color tags each. 
  • The suggested tags are “Calm” and “Delicate.”

For the Earth and Air DreamSnaps Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley, take a picture of your character dressed with at least the mandatory requirements and submit it for voting. The rewards will come in no time.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved