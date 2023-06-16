Disney Dreamlight Valley Player Demand Fix For High In-App Purchase Costs,
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s prices seem to be getting out of hand and the community isn’t happy with the money they are expected to pay.
Disney Dreamlight Valley has seen immense popularity even though it’s still in Early Access. The game has received five massive updates offering free content for players aside from the Star Paths, which might have caused some to purchase additional Moonstones. And recently, developers added the Premium Shop.
The Premium Shop refreshes every week with new content, sometimes cycling through previous items from that month so all players have a chance to purchase them. However, since this shop began, players have had mixed feelings, with developers stating that the game wouldn’t be pay-to-win until free-to-play came later on.
DDV Players Disagree With Moonstone Prices Of Premium Shop
Players have taken to Twitter to express their frustration with the prices of the items in the Premium Shop. Various items for sale will cost players 3000 Moonstones, meaning they will need to purchase the 5000 bundles of Moonstones, which cost $19.99.
Twitter user cozywjas shared that the new tool skin set would cost $14, the character outfit is $8.99, going all the way to the jacket, eyepatch, and hairstyle being $5.10 in a bundle. It is quite pricy considering what players are getting in these bundles, and while the items are good quality, many feel they could be getting more for their buck.
Players are expressing frustration with the price increase on Moonstones and the ever-expensive Premium Shop. All the while, some players are still experiencing game crashes, freezes, and glitches. Disney Dreamlight Valley fans genuinely care about the game and fear seeing it may fall into the same money-driven hole a lot of games often do.